Global Dengue Fever Treatment Market will hit US$ 5435.25 Million by 2033, maintaining a strong growth trajectory with a CAGR of 20%

The global dengue fever treatment market size is expected to grow from US$ 877.82 million in 2023 to US$ 5435.25 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 20%. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that causes a flu-like illness. It is one of the most common mosquito-borne diseases in the world, and it is estimated that over 400 million people are infected each year. Dengue fever is most common in tropical and subtropical regions, but it is also becoming more common in temperate regions due to climate change and increased travel.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever. Treatment is primarily supportive and includes rest, fluids, and medications to relieve fever and pain. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized for intravenous fluids and blood transfusions.

The World Health Organisation reports that the prevalence of dengue has increased significantly in recent years. The actual number of infections is significantly underreported because the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic, moderate, or self-managed. 390 million cases of dengue virus infections are reported annually, according to one modelling estimate (95% credible interval: 284-528 million), of which 96 million show clinical symptoms.

It has been determined by yet another clinical investigation that about 4 billion people are at risk of infection. Despite the fact that there is a danger of infection in 129 nations, Asia bears the lion’s share of the real burden. Additionally, the number of dengue cases reported over the previous 20 years has grown eightfold, from 505,430 cases in 2000 to over 2.4 Million cases in 2019, with fatality rates increasing from 960 to 4032.

The Market Growth is being driven by a Number of Factors, Including:

Increasing incidence of dengue fever

Rising awareness of dengue fever and its treatment options

Growing government and private investments in dengue fever research and development

Development of new and more effective dengue fever treatments

Key Takeaways from the Dengue Fever Treatment Market Report:

The global dengue fever treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2023 to 2033.

The market growth is being driven by a number of factors, including increasing incidence of dengue fever, rising awareness of dengue fever and its treatment options, growing government and private investments in dengue fever research and development, and development of new and more effective dengue fever treatments.

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Emerging trends in the dengue fever treatment market:

There is a growing interest in the development of new antiviral drugs for the treatment of dengue fever. A number of pharmaceutical companies are currently developing antiviral drugs that target different stages of the dengue virus life cycle.

There is also a growing interest in the development of vaccines for the prevention of dengue fever. A number of pharmaceutical companies are currently developing vaccines that target all four serotypes of the dengue virus.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is becoming increasingly common in the dengue fever treatment market. AI and ML are being used to develop new diagnostic tools, predict disease outbreaks, and personalize treatment plans.

The dengue fever treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The increasing incidence of dengue fever and the growing awareness of its treatment options are driving the market growth. The development of new and more effective dengue fever treatments is also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Market Competition:

Key players in the Dengue Fever Treatment Market are Mylan N.V, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Fresenius Kabi USA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ABIVAX, Aurobindo Pharma, Baxter, EMERGEX VACCINES, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited among other global players.

In March 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the approval of its TAK-003 dengue vaccine candidate by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), currently under investigation for preventing any outbreaks in individuals aged 4 to 60. The company also intends to apply for regulatory approvals in Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand through 2021.

In December 2021, Kao Corporation announced the launch of a campaign to reduce the spread of dengue fever. Kao used its original technology to develop similar products as part of the initiative. Kao distributed 80,000 units of the product in partnership with the Thai Ministry of Public Health and donated 6.5 Million Thai baht to the Ministry in total, which includes the items. In addition, the initiative enhanced the demonstration and research efforts as well as raised overall awareness of Dengue disease.

Key Segments Profiled in the Dengue Fever Treatment Industry Survey:

Type:

Drug

Vaccines

Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

End-User:

Hospital

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

