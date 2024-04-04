Global Diamond-Blackfan Anemia (DBAAASE) Syndrome Therapeutics Market is poised to surpass US$ 7.29 Billion by 2033

The global diamond-blackfan anemia (DBAAASE) syndrome therapeutics market size is set to witness remarkable growth, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033. The industry size is expected to surpass an impressive US$ 4.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 7.29 billion by 2033.

Diamond-Blackfan Anemia (DBA) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by hematologic problems, affecting 90% of individuals within their first year of birth. The surge in cases has driven substantial growth in the global market for DBAAASE syndrome therapeutics, with factors such as shifting lifestyles, increased government research and development funding, and rapid technological advancements expected to further propel market expansion over the forecast period.

North America currently dominates the DBAAASE syndrome therapeutics market, owing to the presence of key stakeholders, high disposable income, escalating healthcare expenses, and a well-established medical industry in the region. According to a report released by the Cleveland Clinic, the DBA Registry of North America reveals that 25% of individuals with DBA succumb to associated medical conditions before the age of 50.

“The growth of the Diamond-Blackfan Anemia (DBAAASE) Syndrome therapeutics market underscores the urgent need for innovative treatments and interventions to address this rare genetic disorder,” said Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.). “We are committed to advancing research and development efforts, contributing to the overall improvement of patient outcomes and the quality of life for those affected by DBA.”

As the market continues to evolve, industry players are expected to collaborate on pioneering solutions, leveraging advancements in medical technology and capitalizing on increased government support for research initiatives. The global community’s focus on improving healthcare outcomes for individuals with Diamond-Blackfan Anemia aligns with the industry’s commitment to addressing the unique challenges posed by this rare genetic disorder.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global DBAAASE syndrome therapeutics market to expand 1.5x from 2023 to 2033

By treatment, blood transfusions to experience a growth rate of 6.9%

Around 2 out of 5 DBAAASE syndrome therapeutics to happen across North America

Europe to emerge as an important contributor, expected to surge at a CAGR of 3.7%

Treatment through corticosteroids to gain equal traction as blood transfusions

“As medical science expands, treatments and therapies for a broad range of blood disorders is gaining major traction. This is boding well for the market on diamond blackfan anemia syndrome, with healthcare providers introducing a plethora of therapies and treatment approaches,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Market Players

Key players in the Diamond–Blackfan Anemia (DBA)/Aase Syndrome Therapeutics market are

Sumitomo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Merck & Co. Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Cipla Limited

GSK Plc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Recent Development:

In July 2021, AstraZeneca procured Alexion Pharmaceuticals, a global biotech company. With this acquisition, the company will be able to enter the market for rare disease medicines, ushering in a new chapter. Moreover, the acquisition strengthened AstraZeneca’s scientific presence in immunology and would allow the company to continue to pioneer the discovery and development of medicines for patients with rare diseases using Alexion’s new complement-biology system and robust pipeline.

In June 2022, Pfizer will collaborate with Sirana Pharma, a biotechnology company. The collaboration would help Pfizer recognize and validate a novel therapeutic concept for unique and severe bone diseases.

Key Segments Profiled in the Diamond–Blackfan Anemia (DBAAASE) Syndrome Therapeutics Industry Survey:

By Treatment:

Corticosteroids

Chelation Therapy

Blood Transfusions

Stem Cell Transplant

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

