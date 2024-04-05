Global Chilled Beam System Market Anticipated to Surpass US$ 607.1 Million Milestone by 2033 with an Average 5.7% CAGR | FMI Projection

The global chilled beam system market is on track to achieve a significant milestone, with a projected valuation of US$ 607.1 million by 2033, representing a notable increase from its estimated worth of US$ 348.8 million in 2023. This upward trajectory is underpinned by a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033, building upon the strong foundation established during the period from 2018 to 2022.

Between 2018 and 2022, the demand for chilled beam systems witnessed steady growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This growth was primarily fueled by the rapid advancements across sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and hospitality, which spurred the heightened demand for chilled beam systems. This trend is expected to persist in the foreseeable future, further propelling the expansion of the market.

As per FMI’s regional market survey, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the North America chilled beam systems market. Being a relatively new ventilation concept, adoption of chilled beam systems is expected to grow at a steady pace. Apart from this, expansion of residential, corporate, and healthcare infrastructure will continue spurring demand for chilled beam systems in the U.S.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, concealed chilled beam systems are projected to dominate the segment.

In terms of design, sales of standard chilled beam systems are anticipated to remain high through 2031.

Corporate offices will account for maximum applications of chilled beam systems in the forthcoming years.

The U.S. is anticipated to lead the chilled beam systems market due to growing demand for energy-efficient ventilation solutions in the country. FMI projects the North America chilled beam systems market to grow at a 5.6% CAGR.

The U.K. is expected to exhibit high demand for chilled beam systems, owing to rapid expansion in the hospitality and education sectors. The European chilled beam systems market is projected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR.

Being one of the key exporters and producers of chilled beam systems, Germany will emerge as a lucrative market during the forecast period.

Rapid development of smart cities and increasing adoption of modern cooling systems in India will place it as an attractive market through 2031.

South Korea and Japan will collectively account for 9% of the total market share.

Competitive Landscape:

As per FMI’s market analysis, top 5 players operating in the chilled beam systems market comprise SAS International Limited, Lindab International AB, Halton Group, Trox GmbH, and Caverion Corporation, holding 58.5% of the total market share.

Prominent players operating in the chilled beam systems market are emphasizing strategic collaborations and partnerships to expand their global footprint. Apart from this, product portfolio expansion and robust aftersales services will remain key growth strategies among leading players. For instance:

In August 2021, Johnson Controls, a global leader in smart and sustainable building solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Apollo Global Management, a leading global asset manager, to provide sustainable and energy-efficient solutions various sectors to address decarbonization and high operational costs in buildings.

In July 2021, Caverion Corporation acquired GTS Immobilien GmBH, a leading building automation service provider in Austria. Through this acquisition, Caverion is aiming to strengthen its market position in smart technologies and building automation solutions for diverse end-uses.

Chilled Beam System Market by Category:

By Product Type:

Concealed Active Passive Multiservice

Exposed Active Passive Multiservice

Recessed Active Passive Multiservice



By Design Type:

Standard

Customized

By End-User Type:

Educational Institutions

Healthcare Facilities

Corporate Offices

Hotels/Restaurants

Other Institutions (Military, Residential, Industrial, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

