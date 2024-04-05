Electric Milkshake Machine Market Anticipated 5.6% CAGR by 2032

The upward trend in the global electric milkshake machine market can be primarily attributed to the growing demand observed across both commercial and residential sectors. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of high-nutritional ready-to-drink blended beverages, including milkshakes, continues to fuel the expansion of the electric milkshake machines industry worldwide.

The global electric milkshake machine market reached a significant valuation of US$ 1666.2 million in 2022, with projections indicating a steady growth trajectory at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2032. By 2032, the market is anticipated to surpass a substantial milestone, crossing the US$ 2873.2 million mark in terms of valuation.

Electric milkshake machines, also known as drink mixers, serve as countertop appliances utilized for the preparation of a variety of blended drinks, including milkshakes, frappés, flavored milk, and more. These machines are commonly found in establishments such as ice cream shops, fast-food outlets, restaurants, and households, catering to the growing consumer demand for delicious and convenient beverage options.

Demand Drivers

Key Companies

Hitachi Ltd

Apple Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Ali Group Srl

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Vita-Mix Corp.

Amilton Beach Brands

Electro Freeze

Federal Hospitality Equipment

KitchenAid

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Mixers

Mix-in Blenders

By End User:

Hotel and Restaurants

Bakery

Household

Cloud Kitchens

Cafes

By Type:

Single Spindle

Double Spindle

Triple Spindle

By Operating Mode:

Manual

Semi-automated

Fully-automated

By Material:

Stainless steel

Polycarbonate

By Region: