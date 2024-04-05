Commercial Pizza Oven Market Growing at 6.6% CAGR by 2032

Pizza ovens hold a crucial position as essential kitchen appliances in various establishments including pizza outlets, cafes, hotels, resorts, catering services, fast food chains, and coffee shops. Given their widespread use across culinary and hospitality industries, the demand for commercial pizza ovens is expected to surge consistently throughout the forecast period.

The commercial pizza oven market is poised for significant growth with a projected CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Beginning at a valuation of US$ 4,000.0 million in 2022, the market is anticipated to surpass US$ 7,579.4 million by the year 2032.

The spending patterns of millennials, characterized by increased disposable income and urbanization, are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the commercial pizza oven market. Additionally, the emergence of new hospitality establishments in emerging economies further fuels the market potential, indicating promising growth prospects in the coming years.

Top Trends

Pizza remains a beloved culinary choice across diverse food service establishments, serving as the primary catalyst for the global commercial pizza oven market. The escalating demand for distinctive pizza ovens boasting advanced features has significantly propelled pizza sales. Moreover, the wide availability of an extensive array of pizzas, tailored to cater to diverse consumer preferences worldwide, has further bolstered the market share of commercial pizza ovens. Anticipated sales growth is driven by the heightened demand for innovative ovens equipped with versatile cooking functionalities. Furthermore, the expansion of online food delivery platforms across both developed and developing nations is poised to drive substantial demand for pizza as a popular snack option. The ubiquitous presence of pizza at house parties, office gatherings, and similar social events worldwide underscores its status as a staple fast food choice.

Key Companies

Gozney

FONTANA FORNI

Peppino

Forno Bravo

Mugnaini Imports, Inc.

Wachtel GmbH

Californo

Le Panyol

The Stone Bake Oven Company

Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Gas Pizza Oven

Electric Pizza Oven

Wood-fired Pizza Oven

By Type:

Deck

Convection

Brick

Conveyer

Countertop

By Application:

Hotels

Restaurants

Cafés

Bakeries

Catering Units

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region: