Road Marking Equipment Market Size Rising to US$ 2,382.4 million by 2033

Rise in sporting activities is set to boost the sales of road marking equipment market in the forecast period. This is because these machines are widely used for creating markings in stadiums and other sports facilities.

According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global road marking equipment market value totaled US$ 1,347.7 million in 2023. Over the assessment period, global road marking equipment demand is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9%, leading to total market valuation reaching US$ 2,382.4 million by 2033.

Truck mounted segment is expected to dominate the road marking equipment industry through 2033. It held a value share of about 80.6% in 2023. On the other hand, the self-propelled segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

Road markings will remain critical for all types of guidance systems, including autonomous vehicles. As autonomous cars interact directly with road markings, effective marking installation and maintenance techniques are critical.

Rapid expansion of the aviation sector is another key factor expected to create growth prospects for road marking equipment manufacturers. This is because the aviation sector is witnessing the high adoption of truck-mounted and self-propelled road-marking machines owing to their high functionality and quick operation.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers of road marking equipment profiled in the full version of the report are –

Graco Inc.

M-B Companies

Vogel Traffic Services

Hofmann

MRL Equipment Co.

BORUM A/S

STiM

Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co., Ltd.

Toyo Nainenki Kogyosha Co., Ltd.

CMC s.r.l

Sibestar s.r.l

ROCOL

Winter Markiertechnik GmbH

RME

Larius S.R.L

United Pavement Marking, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2020, Hofmann launched new road marking equipment, including the Road Marking Machine H10-2.

Road Marking Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Manual

Self-propelled

Truck Mounted

By Capacity:

Below 100 L

101 to 250 L

251 to 500 L

501 to 750 L

Above 750 L

By Technology:

Airless

Airspray

Thermoplastic Airspray

By Application:

Road Markings

Parking Lots

Anti-skid Markings

Others

By End Use:

Road Construction Contractors Government Private

Construction Companies

Airports

Sports Infrastructures

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

