Mass-Engineered Timber Industry: A Game-Changer for Sustainable Construction

Grand View Research’s mass-engineered timber sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the mass-engineered timber industry was estimated at approximately USD 9.49 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of mass-engineered timber materials, distribution & supply, and application of mass-engineered timber. The positive growth outlook exhibited by the construction industry, along with the growing penetration of advanced construction sustainable materials is expected to bolster the mass-engineered timber materials industry as they are key to green building.

Europe dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 40%. Europe is expected to remain the largest regional segment and witness notable growth over the forecast period owing to rising awareness about the use of sustainable building materials backed by the expected implementation of the stringent emission norms in the future. In addition, Europe also exhibits the largest production base for these materials due presence of several major manufacturers.

Cross Laminated Timber Market Report Highlights

The adhesive bonded Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 88.2% in 2022 due to its well-developed traditional market in Europe and North America, and the high strength of adhesives used for the bonding of planks. The manufacturing cost of adhesive bonded cross laminated timber is less as compared to mechanically fastened cross laminated timber, owing to less usage of machinery. In addition, the adhesive-bonded cross laminated timber panels can be converted to biofuel pellets at the end of their life cycle

The residential application segment led the cross laminated timber market in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the rising residential construction globally owing low-interest rates on housing loans and government initiative for the development of residential apartments

Europe is expected to dominate the regional market for cross laminated timber and accounted for a CAGR of 14.6%, owing to the growth of residential construction activities in the region. Germany is one of the largest manufacturing destinations globally for automobiles, chemicals, fast-moving consumer goods (FLCGs), food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. As a result, the companies dealing in the above mentioned products have established their commercial offices and manufacturing units in the country. This is projected to offer vast application scope for cross laminated timber in new establishments in Germany

Governments in several countries, such as Qatar, UAE, and Lebanon, are greatly emphasizing sustainability and have created various green building rating systems for the incorporation of environmental aspects in the modern construction industry. For instance, as per Qatar’s global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), the country is promoting the usage of eco-friendly materials for construction as a substitute for traditional materials, thus driving the market growth of cross laminated timber market

The market players focus on gaining various constructional projects in institutional and industrial construction, replacing concrete as a primary building material to gain a competitive advantage. Small-scale players in the market are also adopting such strategies to increase their penetration in the market

Glue Laminated Timber Market Report Highlights

The market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value from 2017 to 2025 on account of growing concerns regarding environmental degradation as well as increasing awareness among consumers. The residential segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 owing to the expanding application scope in the sector for glulam due to its aesthetic appeal.

Europe was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant consumption in the future, aided by the presence of Italy and Germany as major markets for glulam

Key market players include Boise Cascade Co.; Calvert Company, Inc.; Pfeifer Holz GmbH; Setra Group AB; Canfor Corporation; Schilliger Holz AG.; Structurlam; Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG; Binderholz GmbH; B & K Structures; Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG; and Meiken Lamwood Corp. The companies mainly focus on extensive innovation and increasing their production capacities to meet the global demand.

Competitive Insights

Prominent manufacturers have been adopting various strategies including investments, agreements, partnerships, contracts, production capacity expansions, joint ventures, and collaborations, to gain greater market presence and to cater to the changing requirements of application industries. Stora Enso Oyj, Binderholz GmbH, KLH Massivholz GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, and Eugen Decker & WebMan among other prominent market players focus on the development of multi-story wooden buildings.

