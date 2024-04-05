The Future of Lubricants & Greases Procurement: Market Trends and Forecasts

Lubricants & Greases Category Overview

The lubricants & greases category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the rising trade of vehicles & spare parts and the demand for automotive oils. There is a significant increase in the utilization of eco-friendly industrial lubricants & greases due to rising environmental awareness which has resulted in the need of more energy-conserving and green industrial solutions. These solutions are made using organic, and biodegradable ingredients and they offer premium protection that increases the life of machinery and reduces waste. Additionally, determining the correct ISO viscosity grade and viscosity index while choosing industrial lubricants is also crucial as it is used to measure the stability, and flow resistance of the lubricants.

As the popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles continues to rise, there is a growing demand for lubricants that can minimize wear and protect vehicle electronics. The advancements in hybrid and electric car technology have led to new requirements for lubricants, such as enhanced fluidic performance, as well as improved electrical and thermal properties. However, achieving high performance and reliability in lubricants while maintaining the energy efficiency of electric and hybrid vehicles poses a significant challenge. This has spurred a need for extensive research to develop advanced lubricants that can enhance the energy efficiency of these vehicles.

Advancements in lubricant technology such as nanotechnology show enhancements in lubricant attributes such as thermal properties, and anti-oxidation capabilities. Nanotechnology increases the performance of lubricating oil by using nanosized additives. Mixing nanoparticles with conventional base oil can improve wear resistance and resistance in instruments. Additionally, due to the environmental impact of petroleum-based products, companies are turning their focus towards bio-based lubricants as a sustainable alternative. These lubricants are made from renewable resources including animal fats or plant-based oils, making oils less harmful to the environment. For instance, in April 2022, Eneos Corp. announced that it plans to produce biobased greases and lubricants made with its base oil derived from vegetables.

The automotive sector is one of the major contributors to lubricants globally. They are majorly used in automobile parts, especially in engines and brakes which utilize lubrication for continuous smooth functioning. China, Japan, and India are among the top automotive-producing countries. For instance, in 2022, China produced 23.8 million cars, and 3.2 million commercial vehicles. Whereas Japan produced 6.6 million cars and 1.3 million commercial vehicles in 2022. Similarly, India produced 1.01 million commercial vehicles and 4.4 million cars in the same year. The rising production of vehicles in these as well as other countries is anticipated to drive the demand for lubricants used in the manufacturing of the vehicles.

Pulsarlube single-point automatic lubricators are employed across diverse applications, including the lubrication of bearings, fans, chains, electric motors, slides, and guide-ways. These systems represent a category of automated grease dispensing solutions prevalent in today’s industry. By delivering a precise and controlled supply of lubricant to specific points, they contribute to minimizing operating expenses and prolonging equipment lifespan.

Lubricants & Greases Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Lubricants & Greases category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 4% – 5% (annual) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Volume based Pricing

Competition based pricing

Supplier Selection Scope

Cost and Pricing

Past Engagements

Productivity

Geographical Presence

Supplier Selection Criteria

Quality of Lubricants & Greases

Volume Range Offered

Contract Terms

Delivery Option

End-Use Served

Technology Used

Location and Presence of Supplier

Operational Capabilities

Quality Measures

Certification

Others

Lubricants & Greases Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Lubricants & Greases Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The category is fragmented in nature due to intense competition among the players trying to serve each customer and reach across the globe. The industry is rapidly evolving, with companies adapting their product offerings to meet the constantly changing demands of industrial and automotive applications. For instance, in 2023 TotalEnergies introduced water-based lubricants (WBL) that represent a groundbreaking development for electric vehicle lubrication. These WBLs are designed to serve as a single fluid solution for both lubricating and cooling the Electric Drive Unit (EDU), marking a significant advancement in electric vehicle lubrication technology.

Buyers of the category could be automotive companies, industrial manufacturers, or consumers. If buyers have many alternatives to choose from, they can demand higher quality or lower prices. However, if the lubricants and greases are developed for a specific purpose, then the buyers have less power. The power of buyers also depends on the volume of purchases – larger buyers may have more negotiation power.

Raw material, labor, land, machinery, utility, packaging, transportation, and others are some of the cost components involved in the production of the category. Raw material (base oils, and other additives), labor, and machinery form a major part of the cost component. Raw materials account for approximately 40-45% of the total production cost. The variation in prices of raw materials has a considerable impact on the prices of lubricants.

In terms of lubricants & grease production, the hybrid model is a popular engagement model in the category, combining in-house and full-service outsourcing. Some companies have complete in-house lubricants & grease production lines from extraction and refining to packing lubricants & greases into barrels/tankers and transporting to the end destination. Companies such as BP Plc, Chevron Corporation, Shell, and others have complete in-house production lines. However, some suppliers opt for partial outsourcing. They outsource operations such as transportation services. Employing an in-house team for a complete production line from procuring raw material to quality testing, packaging, and transportation can be beneficial for the company.

Key companies profiled

ExxonMobil

BP Plc

Chevron Corporation

Shell

Total Energies

Castrol India

Valvoline

PetroChina

Petrobas

Fuchs

Eneos

