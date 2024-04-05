Exploring the Shifts and Innovations in Innerwear Industry Raw Material Trends

Innerwear Industry Data Book – Top Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear and Thermals & Baselayers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Innerwear Industry was valued at USD 203.72 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research's innerwear industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

Bottom Innerwear Market Growth & Trends

The global Bottom Innerwear Market size is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Bottom innerwear held the largest share of the overall innerwear market. Bottom innerwear refers to undergarments worn on the lower half of the body, including underwear, shapewear, and other types of intimate apparel. Bottom innerwear has gained significant popularity and attention among users in recent years. The focus on comfort, functionality, and personal style has led to an increased interest in different types of bottom innerwear. Brands have also expanded their offerings to cater to a broader range of body types, providing more inclusive options and styles.

Panties come in a wide range of styles, including briefs, bikinis, hipsters, thongs, and boyshorts. Each style differs based on coverage, rise, and fit. It allows individuals to choose the style that best suits their comfort and aesthetic preferences. Leggings are form-fitting, stretchy bottoms that cover the legs and are typically made of spandex or a blend of spandex and other fabrics. Both panties and leggings are popular bottom innerwear choices that offer comfort and style. Panties are primarily underwear designed for coverage and hygiene, while leggings provide coverage for the legs and can be worn as standalone bottoms or for layering.

Top Innerwear Market Growth & Trends

The global Top Innerwear Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Top innerwear, such as bralettes and camisoles, are often designed to be stylish and can double as outerwear, giving people the option to showcase their innerwear as part of their outfits. Top innerwear has gained popularity and wider acceptance in recent years. This shift can be attributed to changing fashion trends, increased body positivity and inclusivity, and the desire for comfort and versatility in clothing choices.

The acceptance of top innerwear as a fashion statement is also reflected in the rise of lingerie-inspired fashion trends, and this trend has been seen on fashion runways, in street style, and on social media platforms, further contributing to the normalization of wearing innerwear as outerwear. The availability of a wider range of sizes, styles, and designs has made top innerwear more accessible to individuals with different body types.

Bras and bralettes are designed to provide support and comfort to the breasts. They typically feature underwire or other supportive structures that help lift and shape the breasts, reducing strain on the back and shoulders. The use of soft and breathable materials further improves comfort. Intimate bras are designed to make the wearer feel confident, attractive, and comfortable in intimate settings. Intimate bras are available in various sizes, styles, and price ranges. This, coupled with a growing emphasis on self-care and personal style, has contributed to the widespread popularity of intimate bras among women of all ages.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Innerwear Industry are:

Hanesbrands Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Fruit of the Loom)

PVH Corp.

Jockey International Inc.

icebreaker

