Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market Projected to Reach US$20,154.0 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.8%

The global veterinary antibiotics market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming decade, with projections indicating a value of US$20,154.0 million by the year 2033. According to industry forecasts, this represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from its estimated value of US$11,453.3 million in 2023.

As critical instruments for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in livestock, companion animals, and aquaculture species, veterinary antibiotics are fundamental to the health and welfare of animals. These drugs are frequently used to manage disease outbreaks, prevent bacterial infections, and protect animal populations from possible health risks.

Preview Next-Level Insights Sample :

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4295

The veterinary antibiotics market is rising due to the growing animal healthcare sector and continuous innovation in the sector. Based on product type, tetracycline is expected to hold a dominant market share in the global demand for veterinary antibiotics. This is a result of its extensive use in animals raised for food.

Innovation and Expanding Animal Care Fuel Market Growth

The veterinary antibiotics market is poised for consistent growth, reaching an estimated value of US$20.2 billion by 2033. This growth is attributed to the continuous innovation within the animal healthcare industry and the increasing emphasis on pet health.

Tetracycline Reigns Supreme in Food Animal Production

Tetracycline antibiotics are expected to maintain their leading position within the veterinary antibiotics market. Their broad-spectrum effectiveness makes them a popular choice for treating infections in animals raised for food production.

Rising Pet Ownership and Zoonotic Disease Concerns Drive Demand

The growing number of pet owners worldwide is leading to a heightened awareness of pet health. Additionally, the increasing concern about zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, is driving the demand for effective veterinary antibiotics.

Key Takeaways:

The global veterinary antibiotics market is expected to reach US$20,154.0 million by 2033, reflecting a steady growth at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The expanding animal healthcare industry, rising pet ownership, and increasing awareness of zoonotic diseases are key drivers for market growth.

The dominance of tetracycline antibiotics used in food production animals is anticipated to continue.

Explore Our Methodology Framework:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-4295

How Key Players are Contributing to the Veterinary Antibiotics Market:

The veterinary antibiotics market is seeing an increase in collaboration between players. The primary reason is that collaborations provide companies access to a greater range of products and a more diverse technology set. Antibiotics generated as a result of this cooperation are of higher quality and manufactured faster.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

The ‘Nandi’ Portal was introduced in June 2023 to enable online approval of new veterinary drugs and vaccines in India. Nandi is an acronym for New Drug and Immunization Device Approval. As the entire form indicates, Nandi intends to make it easier for novel veterinary medications and vaccinations to receive NOCs.

For the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) 2022, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) introduced seven new veterinary monographs and eight new chemical monographs with the intention of boosting both public and animal health in the nation. Carprofen pills, Pimobendan capsules, Selamectin, Tilmicosin, Tilmicosin injectable, and Triclabendazole are among the recently released veterinary monographs.

A partnership between the Pride Veterinary Medical Community and the United States-based animal health technology business Covetous was announced in June of 2021. Covetrus is situated in the United States. With the help of this partnership, Covetrus can offer cutting-edge veterinary medicine, which in turn empowers veterinary healthcare professionals.

Adiva GmbH and Bayer AG partnered to produce therapeutic antibodies for veterinary medicine in April 2019.

Key Players in the Global Market:

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co.

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

Ceva Sante Animale

Others

Veterinary Antibiotics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Tetracyclines

Penicillins

Macrolides

Sulphonamides

Aminoglycosides

Others

By Route of Administration:

Premixes

Injections

Oral Powders

Oral Solutions

Others

By Animal Type:

Food-processing Animals

Companion Animals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

In-Depth Market Overview: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4295

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube