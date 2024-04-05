Global 3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 7,212.1 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.1%

The global 3D printed hip and knee implants market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming decade, with forecasts indicating a value of US$ 7,212.1 million by the year 2033. Despite a negative Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the forecast period, the market is expected to expand from its current valuation of US$ 3,621.0 million in 2023.

The ability to customize and fabricate hip and knee implants that are unique to each patient has transformed the field of orthopedic surgery thanks to 3D printing technology. Comparing these implants to conventional off-the-shelf implants, patients will experience better fit, function, and lifetime because they are specifically made to match their unique anatomical features.

Three-dimensional printing of a wide range of thermoplastics, metal alloys, and ceramics is anticipated to increase the application of three-dimensional printed hip and knee implants. Supply chain optimization, retail, and aerospace are just a few of the businesses that have embraced it. It is also expected that the medical industry will propel the market for 3D printed hip and knee implants.

3D Printing Revolutionizes Joint Replacement: From Prototyping to Personalized Implants:

Leading the way in medical innovation is the market for 3D printed hip and knee implants. 3D printing technology was first developed for rapid prototyping, but it is now utilized to produce personalized, on-demand implants. Each patient’s specific anatomical needs are met by this change.

Greater Adoption Is Made Possible by Material Versatility:

The sector has enormous potential due to the ability to 3D print using a variety of materials, including metal alloys, ceramics, and thermoplastics. With a greater selection of solutions to suit the unique needs of every surgery, these materials give surgeons more possibilities.

Key Takeaways:

While the projected CAGR of 7.1% indicates a promising growth trajectory, it’s categorized as “bearish” compared to higher growth rates.

This growth is driven by advancements in 3D printing technology and its potential to revolutionize joint replacement surgery.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players in the3D Printed Hip and Knee Implants:

Prominent global firms have a fragmented market for 3D-printed hip and knee implants. Throughout the projection period, they are implementing a number of marketing strategies and tactics to increase the size of the 3D printed hip and knee implants market.

Acquisitions, alliances, mergers, product launches, and other tactics are some of the tactics used by major competitors to grow the market for 3D printed hip and knee implants.

Top Recent Developments:

Nanochon purchased about $1.5 million of products from the BICO’s bio automation services to develop its new innovative joint implants which are likely to reduce the cost and provide better recoveries.

BICO deals with Nanochaon’s seed funding to carry out advanced medical techniques, increase production and speed up the clinical trials in coming years.

Wright Medical Group N.V. purchased by Stryker for an undisclosed sum in 2020. This purchase strengthens Stryker’s presence in the worldwide trauma and extremities markets, providing essential chances to drive innovation and serve more patients. The United States-based business Wright Medical Group N.V. manufactures medical devices with a focus on biologics and the extremities.

Key Players:

Medtronic

DePuy

3D Systems

Embody Orthopaedics

Smith & Nephew

Key Segments:

By Implant:

Total Hip Replacement Implant

Partial Hip Replacement Implant

Revision Hip Replacement Implant

Hip Resurfacing Implant

By Material:

Metal on Polyethylene

Metal on Metal

Ceramic on Metal

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Orthopedics Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

