Global Peptide Therapeutics Industry is projected to surge to a staggering US$106 Billion by 2033, reflecting a robust 10.8% of CAGR | FMI

The Global Peptide Therapeutics Industry is experiencing a significant boom, driven by its growing importance within the pharmaceutical industry. A recent market analysis reveals the market reached a value of US$38 billion in 2023 and is projected to surge to a staggering US$106 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.

This upward trajectory underscores the escalating significance and potential of peptide therapeutics within the global pharmaceutical landscape. The industry’s growth is fueled by cutting-edge research, innovation, and a growing demand for effective and precision-targeted treatment options.

Peptide medicines have been used to treat metabolic illnesses for more than a century. Peptide drugs offer numerous advantages over tiny chemical compounds, resulting in huge demand across geographies.

Here are some of the key advantages of the Global Peptide Therapeutics Industry :

They are highly specific and have fewer side effects than chemical compounds.

They can be delivered orally, nasally, or topically, which makes them more convenient to administer.

They are more stable in the body and have a longer half-life than chemical compounds.

Further, peptide therapeutics can be a preferred alternative to small molecule and biological therapeutics. All of these factors have led to an upsurge in research and investments in peptide drug recovery over the last ten years and are expected to bode well for the prospects of the market.

Again, surging incidences of metabolic disorders and the high prevalence of cancer propel the demand for investments in research and development activities in the field of peptide therapies. These illnesses are the prime cause of death and disability all over the world. As a result, there is a greater demand for the development of peptide therapeutics. Peptide-based drug delivery for cancer cells coupled with enhancements in the next-generation therapeutics will presumably supplement the market expansion of peptide therapeutics. In addition to this, there’s a rise in interest in therapeutic peptide research due to commercial reasons. Thus, it is presumed that peptide drug recovery will play a crucial role in the healthcare industry.

“Heightened application of peptides in the treatment of diabetes and cancer will likely augment the sales of peptide therapeutics in the global market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Industry Key Takeaways:

The popularity of oral peptide-based drugs generates attractive market opportunities.

Peptide-based therapeutics will continue to gain momentum in Cosmeceuticals.

Government support to aid market growth in North America.

India will offer various lucrative opportunities to the peptide therapeutics industry.

Based on the route of administration, the parenteral route segment will continue to gain preference during the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape from the Global Peptide Therapeutics Industry :

Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Ipsen S.A, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others, are some of the major players in the peptide therapeutics industry that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In a moderately competitive market, major players are concentrating on market expansion activities. These organizations are engaging in distribution agreements, white space exploration, and collaborative ventures. The more established businesses are focusing on working with local players to expand their production capacities and improve their regional presence.

More Insights into the Global Peptide Therapeutics Industry Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global peptide therapeutics industry, providing historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2025. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on application (cancer, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous systems, metabolic disorders, infections, hematological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatology, respiratory disorders, acromegaly, other applications), route of administration (parenteral route of administration, mucosal route of administration, oral route of administration, transdermal route of administration), drug type (branded drugs, generic/ biosimilar drugs), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the peptide therapeutics market in North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. A surge in government investments as well as an increase in industry spending on research and development activities in peptide therapeutics is driving the regional market growth. This market is further supported by the target market expansion in the United States. Owing to the high prevalence of cancer along with increasing research and development activities, the U.S. peptide therapeutics market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period.

In India, the peptide therapeutics industry is anticipated to gain many profitable prospects. The rising adoption of synthetic peptide drugs in India is likely to propel the market growth in this region. Rising incidences of chronic illnesses and an aging population also contribute to market growth.

Based on the segmentation, based on the route of administration, the parenteral route will continue to gain momentum over the forecast period.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Industry Key Segments:

By Application:

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous Systems

Metabolic Disorders

Infections

Hematological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Dermatology

Respiratory Disorders

Acromegaly

Other Applications

By Route of Administration:

Parenteral Route of Administration

Mucosal Route of Administration

Oral Route of Administration

Transdermal of Route Administration

By Drug Type:

Branded Drugs

Generic/Biosimilar Drugs

