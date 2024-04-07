Global Optic Atrophy Management Market is expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR, potentially achieving US$ 15.63 Billion by 2033

According to Future Market Insights, the global optic atrophy management market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8 billion in 2023 is slated to experience a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033, anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 15.63 billion. An existing medical study in gene replacement therapy found a satisfactory safety record but poor medicinal result durability. The findings of the study are encouraging, and a better understanding of the pathophysiology of neuropathies should and will facilitate the development of prospective viable strategies for vision preservation. As a result, the market for optic atrophy management will experience rapid growth.

The progression of atrophy is slow. According to a Bookinghealth.com report, the disease results in irrevocable blindness in 21% of cases and disability in 68% of cases. The increased prevalence of optic nerve atrophy will be a key driver, resulting in a growing market. The rising cost of healthcare is yet another factor influencing the rate of growth in the optic nerve atrophy treatment market.

North America dominates the optic atrophy management market due to a large number of influential stakeholders, substantial disposable income, and well-developed advanced health services in this region. Due to high incidence rates, increasing medical expenditure, and enhanced government subsidies, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period of 2023-2033. The progression of atrophy is slow.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

From 2018 to 2022, sales increased significantly at a CAGR of 3%.

In the United States, the yearly incidence of optic neuritis is associated with 5/1,000,000, with an estimated incidence of 115/1,000,000.

With a profit share of more than 64.9% in 2022, the retail pharmacy segment dominated the industry.

“Companies that offer drugs for the treatment of optic atrophy hope to lessen precorneal drug loss and boost drug delivery to the anterior cells by using improved drug formulations. Mucoadhesive formulas are being incorporated into the development of new drugs in the goal of increasing ocular penetration.” says FMI’s analyst

Key Market Players:

Key players in the Optic Atrophy Management market are AbbVie Inc., Eli Lily Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi A.S., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. Some of the latest developments by key players are below

In May 2022, Pfizer agreed to acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Given the company’s size and capabilities, including performed field force involvement with Primary Healthcare Physicians, professionals, and health systems supplying the right data at the right time, Pfizer would be uniquely positioned to help the portfolio reach its full potential through this acquisition.

In July 2021, Pfizer announced a collaboration with AbbVie, an American publicly traded Biopharmaceutical Corporation. Pfizer would evaluate how medical application data at this massive scale is best utilized through the acquisition on a regular basis, with the goal of speeding up the path from genetic discoveries to new therapeutics.

Key Segments Profiled in the Optic Atrophy Management Market Survey:

By Drug Type:

Disulfiram

Amebicides

Ethambutol

Isoniazid

Chloramphenicol

Vincristine

Ciclosporin

Cimetidine

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

