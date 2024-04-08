CD BioSciences Announces Comprehensive Range of Nervous System Tissue Microarrays

New York, USA, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based biotechnology company focusing on the development of imaging technologies, proudly announces an extensive portfolio of Nervous System Tissue Microarrays designed to support neuroscience research. This comprehensive collection provides researchers with a unique resource to study various neurological conditions and accelerate their investigations into neurological diseases and disorders.

CD Bioscience has been developing imaging technologies for many years and uses high content imaging, nanoparticle imaging, imaging flow cytometry, time-lapse imaging and other technologies to image cellular structures, cell migration, cell proliferation, pathogen infection mechanisms and protein molecule interactions. In addition, the company has a team of professionals with extensive experience in the imaging field and can provide customers with personalized imaging services to meet their research needs in the fields of biology, microbiology, medicine and food.

CD BioSciences now offers a comprehensive portfolio of Nervous System Tissue Microarrays, including Brain Tissue Microarrays and Head & Neck Tissue Microarrays. This comprehensive offering provides researchers with a powerful tool for studying various neurological disorders, including brain tumors, head and neck cancers, and neurodegenerative diseases.

For example, Multiple Sites of Normal Brain Tissue Microarray, 80 Cases, 26 Cores (Catalog NO. NBCT003) is a tissue microarray consisting of normal brain tissue from multiple sites, including different regions of the brain. It contains 3 cases each of frontal lobe, apical lobe, occipital lobe, temporal lobe, midbrain, pons, medulla oblongata, thalamus opticus, cerebellum, hippocampus, callositas, optic nerves, and spinal cord tissue, and 1 case of caudate nucleus. Each case has duplicate cores for each block.

Head and Neck Cancer Tissue Microarray, 80 Cases, 80 Cores (Catalog NO. NBCT044) can be used for IHC, ISH and other routine histology procedures. This tissue microarray is created using head and neck cancer samples and tongue tissue, and it includes 57 cases of squamous cell carcinoma, 3 cases of undifferentiated carcinoma, 1 case of sarcomatoid carcinoma, 8 cases of metastatic squamous cell carcinoma, 7 cases of tongue tissue, 2 cases of salivary gland tissue, and 1 case each of sublingual gland tissue and parotid gland tissue. Each case has one nuclear core.

These microarrays allow researchers to conduct efficient and cost-effective studies on various neurological conditions, accelerating discoveries with the potential to improve patient outcomes. In addition, CD BioSciences is continually expanding its portfolio to provide scientists with more efficient tools to analyze multiple nervous system tissue samples simultaneously, facilitating in-depth investigations into disease mechanisms, biomarker discovery, and drug development.

With a focus on innovation and precision, CD BioSciences has developed state-of-the-art Nervous System Tissue Microarrays to allow scientists better study nervous tissue samples and advance neuroscience research. To learn more about the new products, please visit https://www.bioimagingtech.com/nervous-system-tissue-microarrays.html.

About CD BioSciences

