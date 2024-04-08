Compressor Rental Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.5% CAGR by 2033

The global compressor rental market is poised for substantial growth, with its value projected to surge from US$ 4.2 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$ 8.7 billion by 2033. This robust expansion is anticipated to be driven by a remarkable 7.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2033.

In 2022, the compressor rental industry witnessed a significant valuation of US$ 3.9 billion, setting the stage for continued positive growth momentum in the years ahead, propelled largely by a notable shift towards rental equipment solutions across various sectors.

The construction sector is expected to emerge as a key driver of demand for compressor rentals, fueled by projections of robust infrastructural development activities worldwide. Contractors are increasingly opting for rental equipment solutions, driving the construction segment to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR of 7.2% through 2033, as per FMI’s latest analysis.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, Aerzen Rental expanded its rental offerings with the introduction of the TVS2500 air compressor. This new addition boasts enhanced efficiency, power density, and quiet operation, catering to the increasing demands of modern applications. In May 2022, AKITO Corporation and GIKEN LTD formed a strategic alliance in the rental business sector. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to better serve the construction equipment rental market. In 2023, Sunbelt Rentals bolstered its portfolio by acquiring Portable Air L.C., a reputable provider of temperature control equipment rentals. This strategic acquisition enhances Sunbelt Rentals’ capabilities in offering comprehensive rental solutions to its customers. In March 2019, Atlas Copco Rental introduced a cutting-edge 100% oil-free diesel-driven compressor to its rental fleet. Engineered to meet stringent standards, this compressor represents Atlas Copco Rental’s commitment to delivering high-quality and reliable rental equipment to its clients.

Key Companies

Acme Fabcon India Private Limited

Aggreko PLC

Ashtead Group PLC

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc

Coates Hire

Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Aktio Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Rotary Screw

Reciprocating

By End Use:

Construction

Mining, Oil & Gas

Power

Manufacturing

Chemical

Others

By Region: