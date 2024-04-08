Vertical Mill Market Projected 5.3% CAGR by 2033: 34.2% US Market Share

Vertical milling machines serve as precision tools for fabricating and shaping workpieces, primarily metals but also compatible with plastics and other materials depending on tooling. Their operation can be computer numerical controlled (CNC), manual, or a hybrid of both.

The vertical mill market is poised for growth, with sales projected to reach US$ 1,367.2 million by the end of 2023, reflecting a slight increase from US$ 1,298.4 million in 2022. Anticipated to expand at a moderate 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,291.5 million by 2033. Year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in 2023 is predicted to rise by 4.7%.

In addition to milling, these machines are utilized for boring, drilling, and slotting. Their streamlined design, featuring one-piece tool heads, makes them less complex than horizontal mills, eliminating the need for intricate gearing inside the vertical column. This simplicity has been a key driver of market growth in recent years.

Regional Analysis

The market landscape is witnessing heightened competition with an influx of new players, yet strategic approaches can empower companies to stand out amidst the competition. Notably, the United States accounts for 34.2% of global vertical mill sales revenue. The accelerated adoption of vertical mills is attributed to their superior speed compared to traditional horizontal mills, translating to enhanced productivity and profitability for businesses. Germany commands a substantial market share of 25.9%, while the United Kingdom anticipates a robust 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific emerges as a hotspot for vertical mill sales, particularly in India and China, where sales are projected to surge at 5.9% and 6.4% CAGR, respectively. Meanwhile, Japan is poised to capture a significant 6.4% market share.

Key Companies

Doosan Heavy Industries & Machinery Ltd.

Pfeiffer SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

CITIC Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Lincoln Electric

Haas Automation.

Hurco

Okuma Corporation

Datron AG

Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG

FANUC CORPORATION

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

AMADA CO., LTD.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Segmentation by Category

By Type:

Bed Milling

Turret Milling

Mill Drills

By Material:

Plastic

Wood

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Drilling/Boring

Milling

Slotting/Keyways

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region: