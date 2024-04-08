Insights into the Competitive Dynamics of the Blister Packaging Market

Blister Packaging Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s blister packaging sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

The economic value generated by the blister packaging industry was estimated at approximately USD 27.09 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the raw material suppliers, manufacturers of blister packaging materials, distribution & supply, and application of blister packaging.

Material types in the blister packaging market include aluminum, paper & paperboard, and plastic films, among which aluminum dominates the material segment. This is due to aluminum foil being widely utilized in the pharmaceutical industry to pack pharmaceutical drugs. The properties of aluminum foil such as resistance to corrosion, ability to withstand changes in temperature and humidity, and anti-permeability against oxygen, fats, and ultraviolet light support its adoption in the blister packaging industry.

The aluminum foil, commonly known as Alu-PVC blister packaging, protects the pharmaceutical materials from the external environment and elements, leaving the material uncontaminated. In addition, plastic films such as PVC, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyethylene (PE) provide sturdy packaging that is transparent and protects the material against external environmental factors, which is further driving the market growth for this segment.

Blister packaging is experiencing moderate growth in the U.S., driven by the high level of safety provided by these packaging solutions. The demand for blister packaging has been increasing over the years in the country due to the growing preference of blister packaging manufacturers and consumers for these packaging solutions. The market has also been fueled by the rising demand for over-the-counter drugs such as aspirin, antacids, and vitamin supplements.

Healthcare Blister Packaging Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific regional market was estimated at USD 19.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030

The aluminum material segment accounted for a revenue share of over 48.4% in 2023 due to high demand on account of its properties, such as recyclability, high UV resistance, and effective barrier against oxygen & moisture

The thermoforming technology segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth on account of its faster production speeds and lower manufacturing costs compared to other technologies, including cold-forming

The carded type segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the high preference for unit doses and small-size packs in the healthcare sector

The tablet application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 59.2% in 2023. Tablets packed in blister packaging are shielded from environmental factors, such as light, moisture, and oxygen. This protection extends the shelf life of tablets, maintaining their efficacy and reducing the chances of deterioration

Competitive Insights

The blister packaging market witnesses highly competitive rivalry with the presence of a number of global blister packaging manufacturers such as Amcor plc, Constantia Flexibles, UFlex Limited, Sonoco Products Company, WINPAK LTD., and WestRock Company along with some other new and growing market players. The global blister packaging market players face strong competition from other regional and national players as well as from each other since they have a well-established supply chain network, knowledge of suppliers across markets, and are well-informed about the packaging compliances and regulations for various end-use sectors.

In May 2023, SÜDPACK Medica introduced “PharmaGuard”, an innovative blister concept for solid applications. The recyclable packaging concept serves as a building block in improving the eco-balance of the pharmaceutical industry.

In October 2022, TekniPlex Healthcare introduced the world’s first fully transparent mid-barrier recyclable blister pack at Pack Expo.

In August 2021, Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) launched kpNext, the first-to-market innovation in reusable PET blister films. kpNext is the only PET recyclable blister that works flawlessly with pharmaceutical manufacturing form, fill, and seal equipment.

In April 2021, Amcor launched the revolutionary New AmSky™ blister system that eliminates PVC from blister packaging, offering improved recyclability.

