Europe’s Immersion Cooling Market on Track to Hit USD 717.8 Million by 2030

The Europe Immersion Cooling market was valued at USD 173.38 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 717.8 million by 2030. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The Europe Immersion Cooling Market is redefining data center cooling solutions, offering energy-efficient, high-density cooling solutions for modern IT infrastructure. This blog explores its significance, current trends, and transformative impact on the data center industry in Europe.

Major vendors in the Europe Immersion Cooling market:

Asperitas

DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company

DUG Technology

Engineered Fluids

Green Revolution Cooling Inc

LiquidStack Holding B.V.

Schneider Electric

Submer

TEIMMERS

GlobalConnect

Cordis

Grundfos

Others

Market Trends and Drivers:

Energy Efficiency Regulations: Stringent energy efficiency regulations and environmental sustainability initiatives in Europe propel the adoption of immersion cooling solutions, as data center operators seek to minimize power consumption, optimize cooling efficiency, and reduce carbon footprints.

High-Density Computing Workloads: The proliferation of high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, artificial intelligence (AI), and data-intensive applications necessitates advanced cooling solutions capable of managing high-density heat loads, driving demand for immersion cooling technologies.

Renewable Energy Integration: Immersion cooling solutions complement renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, by reducing energy consumption and cooling requirements in data centers, enabling more sustainable and environmentally friendly operations.

Space and Cost Savings: Immersion cooling enables higher server densities and eliminates the need for traditional air-cooling infrastructure, reducing space requirements and capital expenditures associated with data center construction and maintenance.

Segmentations Analysis of Europe Immersion Cooling Market: –

By Liquid Type De-ionized Water Mineral Oil Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids Synthetic Fluids

By Cooling Type Single Phase Cooling Two Phase Cooling

By Application Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers Managed Services Data Centers Colocation Data Centers Cloud Data Centers Edge Computing Cryptocurrency Mining Others

Project Phase Greenfield Project Brownfield Project

By Region Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe



Recent Developments

In March 2023, DCX unveiled the PRO10 Immersion Mining System, introducing a groundbreaking system architecture specifically designed for scale-out crypto mining. Compared to the industry standard, the new DCX High-Density Immersion Containers offer a remarkable 70% improvement in heat transfer performance, 2.5 times higher power density, and double the capacity for hosting miners.

Core Features and Applications: Europe Immersion Cooling solutions offer various features and applications, including:

Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC): Immersion cooling systems immerse IT hardware, such as servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment, in a non-conductive dielectric fluid, transferring heat directly from electronic components to the coolant for efficient heat dissipation.

High Thermal Performance: Immersion cooling solutions offer superior thermal performance compared to traditional air-cooling methods, enabling more efficient heat removal and temperature management in data center environments, even under high computational loads.

Maintenance and Reliability: Immersion cooling systems require minimal maintenance, as they eliminate moving parts, such as fans and air filters, reducing the risk of component failure and downtime associated with traditional air-cooling systems.

Compatibility and Scalability: Immersion cooling solutions are compatible with various IT hardware configurations and form factors, offering scalability to accommodate evolving data center requirements, from small-scale deployments to hyperscale facilities.

Conclusion:

The Europe Immersion Cooling Market is experiencing rapid growth and adoption as data center operators recognize the advantages of liquid submersion cooling for energy efficiency, performance, and sustainability. By embracing immersion cooling solutions, European data centers can achieve significant cost savings, reduce environmental impacts, and enhance operational efficiency in an increasingly digital and data-driven world. As technology evolves and demand for high-density computing grows, the Europe Immersion Cooling Market will continue to expand, offering innovative solutions and opportunities for organizations to optimize their data center infrastructure for the future.