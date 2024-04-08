US & Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Heads to $6.6 Billion by 2030

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The US & Europe Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market, starting from an initial valuation of USD 1.42 Billion, is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 6.6 Billion by 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%

Biodegradable plastic packaging has emerged as a promising alternative to traditional plastics, offering environmentally friendly solutions to address the growing concerns of plastic pollution and waste. The markets in the United States and Europe are at the forefront of this transition towards sustainable packaging solutions. In this article, we’ll explore the dynamics, trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the biodegradable plastic packaging markets in the U.S. and Europe.

Major vendors in the U.S. & Europe Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market:

Amcor PLC

Berry Global

Coveris

DS Smith PLC

Mondi PLC

Novamont S.p.A

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Tetra Pak International SA

Plastic Suppliers Inc

Others

Market Dynamics

Growing Environmental Awareness : Increasing awareness about the environmental impact of plastic pollution has led consumers, businesses, and governments in the U.S. and Europe to prioritize sustainable packaging solutions.

: Increasing awareness about the environmental impact of plastic pollution has led consumers, businesses, and governments in the U.S. and Europe to prioritize sustainable packaging solutions. Regulatory Initiatives : Stringent regulations and policies aimed at reducing single-use plastics and promoting sustainable packaging have driven demand for biodegradable plastic packaging alternatives in both regions.

: Stringent regulations and policies aimed at reducing single-use plastics and promoting sustainable packaging have driven demand for biodegradable plastic packaging alternatives in both regions. Consumer Preferences : Changing consumer preferences towards eco-friendly products and packaging have fueled the adoption of biodegradable plastic packaging, particularly in industries such as food and beverage, personal care, and e-commerce.

: Changing consumer preferences towards eco-friendly products and packaging have fueled the adoption of biodegradable plastic packaging, particularly in industries such as food and beverage, personal care, and e-commerce. Innovation and Investment: Ongoing research and development efforts, along with investments in new technologies and materials, are driving innovation in biodegradable plastic packaging, expanding product offerings and improving performance.

Market Trends

Biodegradable Films and Bags : Biodegradable films and bags are witnessing significant demand in both the U.S. and Europe, particularly for applications such as shopping bags, produce bags, and food packaging films.

: Biodegradable films and bags are witnessing significant demand in both the U.S. and Europe, particularly for applications such as shopping bags, produce bags, and food packaging films. Compostable Packaging : Compostable packaging solutions, including trays, containers, and cutlery, are gaining traction as alternatives to traditional plastics, driven by the growing trend towards composting and organic waste management.

: Compostable packaging solutions, including trays, containers, and cutlery, are gaining traction as alternatives to traditional plastics, driven by the growing trend towards composting and organic waste management. Bioplastics : Bioplastics derived from renewable sources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and cellulose are increasingly being used in packaging applications, offering biodegradable and compostable alternatives to petroleum-based plastics.

: Bioplastics derived from renewable sources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and cellulose are increasingly being used in packaging applications, offering biodegradable and compostable alternatives to petroleum-based plastics. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration between packaging manufacturers, brand owners, recyclers, and waste management companies is fostering innovation and accelerating the adoption of biodegradable plastic packaging solutions.

Challenges and Opportunities

Cost Considerations : The higher cost of biodegradable plastic packaging compared to conventional plastics remains a challenge for widespread adoption, although economies of scale and technological advancements are helping to reduce costs over time.

: The higher cost of biodegradable plastic packaging compared to conventional plastics remains a challenge for widespread adoption, although economies of scale and technological advancements are helping to reduce costs over time. Infrastructure and Collection Systems : Limited infrastructure and collection systems for biodegradable packaging waste pose challenges for effective end-of-life management and recycling, requiring investment in composting facilities and municipal recycling programs.

: Limited infrastructure and collection systems for biodegradable packaging waste pose challenges for effective end-of-life management and recycling, requiring investment in composting facilities and municipal recycling programs. Certification and Standards : Lack of standardized certification and labeling for biodegradable plastics can lead to confusion among consumers and hinder market growth, highlighting the need for clear guidelines and regulations.

: Lack of standardized certification and labeling for biodegradable plastics can lead to confusion among consumers and hinder market growth, highlighting the need for clear guidelines and regulations. Market Expansion: The U.S. and Europe biodegradable plastic packaging markets offer significant growth opportunities, driven by increasing consumer awareness, regulatory support, and innovation in sustainable packaging solutions.

Segmentations Analysis of U.S. & Europe Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market: –

By Plastics Type Polylactic Acid (PLA) Cellulose-based Starch-based Polybutylene succinate Others

By Packaging Bottles & Jars Boxes & Cartons Cans, Trays & Clamshells Cups & Bowls Pouches & Bags Films & Wraps Labels & Tapes Others

By End Use Food & Beverage Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Homecare Others

By Region U.S. Northeast U.S. Southwest U.S. West U.S. Southeast U.S. Midwest U.S. Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe



Recent Developments

In May 2023, TotalEnergies Corbion and Bluepha Co. Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expedite the adoption of PLA/PHA-based solutions in the Chinese market. The collaboration aims to advance the development of various high-performance biopolymer offerings by combining TotalEnergies Corbion’s Luminy Polylactic Acid (PLA) technology with Bluepha Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA).

Conclusion:

The U.S. and Europe biodegradable plastic packaging markets are witnessing rapid growth and evolution, driven by environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and consumer demand for sustainable alternatives. Despite challenges such as cost considerations and infrastructure limitations, the market is poised for continued expansion as stakeholders across the value chain collaborate to develop innovative solutions and promote a more sustainable future for packaging.

