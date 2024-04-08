FMI Analysis Projects Global Oil Filled Transformer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, Surpassing US$ 73.98 Billion Valuation by 2033

The global oil filled transformer market is on a promising trajectory, reaching a valuation of US$ 39.41 billion in 2023 and showing signs of significant growth ahead. Projections anticipate a substantial increase by 2033, with an expected valuation exceeding US$ 73.98 billion, driven by a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the forecast period.

However, amidst this promising expansion, the oil-filled transformer sector faces challenges. Shifting consumer preferences towards alternative transformer technologies, particularly gas and dry-filled transformers, present significant obstacles. The evolving energy landscape emphasizes the need for cleaner and more sustainable power sources. Consequently, the oil-filled transformer market must adeptly address these changing preferences to ensure sustained growth.

Rise in Electricity Trade on International Level Uplift Market Opportunities:

The growing population all around the globe is increasing the electricity demand and thereby increasing the consumption of oil filled transformers. High electricity consumption in various populated nations such as China, India, and the United States propels market opportunities. The innovation of smart grid to provide strength and reduce the load are expected to increase the adoption of oil filled transformer.

India is among the nations that produce electric power in vast quantities. The country supplies electricity to neighboring international border countries, including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Similarly, several other developing & developed countries are expanding their business to acquire maximum output. Therefore, innovations in transmission, electric equipment, and switching gears drive global market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The oil filled transformer market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 73.98 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 6.5%, the global market is expected to increase from 2023 to 2033.

The United States oil filled transformer market is anticipated to secure a maximum share through 2033.

In the historical period, the market secured a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2022.

In the historical period, the market captured US$ 37.14 billion between 2017 and 2022.

Who is Winning?

The key players are playing a crucial role in the global market. These players are trying to launch advanced innovative products to satisfy consumers’ requirements. In addition, the prominent players are concerned about the environment and develop non-toxic products.

The leading players invest in the latest technologies to build advanced products and upsurge the market by acquiring maximum output. In addition, these players adopt marketing tactics, including mergers, collaborations, product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Other Prominent Players in the Market are:

General Electric

Schneider Electric

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Toshiba International Corporation

Kitashibe Electric Co. Ltd.

Elsewedy Electric

LS Electric Co. Ltd.

Lemi Trafo Transformers

Mettz Group

Ormazable San

Celme s.r.l.

Eaton

Kirloskar Electric

Kotsons Pvt. Ltd.

ABB Ltd

Bharti Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Jinan International USA Ltd.

Siemens AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Jan 2019, Hammond Power Solutions launched a three-phase transformer for industrial use to prevent harsh environments and ingress of moisture.

In July 2018, ABB Ltd., an automation and electrification company, acquired GE Industries for US$ 2.6 billion. This acquisition expands ABB’s position worldwide.

Oil Filled Transformer Market by Category:

By Core:

Berry

Closed

Shell

By Winding:

w Auto-transformer

T o Winding

By Product Type:

Instrument Transformer

Distribution Transformer

Power Transformer

Others

By Modes of Cooling:

Oil Natural Air Natural

Oil Natural Air Forced

Oil Natural Water Forced

By Substation Connectivity:

Transmission

Distribution

By Rating:

< 5 MVA

> 5 MVA to < 10 MVA

> 10 MVA

By Mounting:

Pad

Pole

Foundation

Others

By Application:

Utility

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

