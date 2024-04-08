Global Behavioural Health Industry is predicted to expand at a steady pace of 2.30%, with a projected valuation of US$ 175.7 Billion by 2034 | FMI Analysis

The Global Behavioural Health Industry is on track for steady growth, fueled by increasing awareness of mental health issues, according to a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). Currently valued at an estimated US$127 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach US$175.7 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.30%.

This anticipated growth is underpinned by increasing recognition of the importance of mental health and well-being globally. Future Market Insights, a leading authority in Healthcare, is at the forefront of driving innovations and solutions in the behavioral health landscape.

Global Behavioural Health Industry: Segmental Analysis & Forecast

The global market for behavioral health is divided into these categories based on service type, disorder type, and geography. The market is divided into outpatient counseling, intensive case management, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment, emergency mental health care, and other service types based on the type of service provided. The type segment for inpatient hospital treatment services is predicted to have the biggest revenue share in the global market for behavioral health. In the upcoming years, home-based treatment services are anticipated to grow in popularity with consumers, with a CAGR of 4.0% predicted for this market during the projected period.

The market is divided into sections based on the types of disorders: drug abuse disorder, eating disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), bipolar disorder, and depression, among others. Due to a large patient pool internationally and a high acceptance of behavioral health therapy among patients with anxiety issues, the anxiety disorder sector is predicted to continue to lead the global behavioral health market among all condition categories. The WHO estimates that 260 million individuals worldwide have an anxiety disorder.

Key trends among end users in the world behavioral health industry include increased drug and alcohol exposure among young adults and tighter insurance policies for mental health. Additionally, outpatient counseling for kids with ADHD, rehabilitation programs for those with substance abuse disorders, awareness-raising efforts for mental illnesses and drug addiction, etc. are some of the main drivers propelling the expansion of global behavioral health. The global market is anticipated to have positive revenue growth as a result of government measures to ease the burden of mental illness and the provision of rehabilitation services by non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Global Behavioural Health Industry: Competition Analysis

The global behavioral h is fragmented with many local and regional level players operating in the worldwide market. Some of the key players featured global neathlioural health market report include Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc., Universal Health Services Inc., Magellan Health Inc., National Mentor Holdings Inc., Behavioral Health Services Inc., Behavioral Health Network Inc., North Range Behavioral Health, Strategic Behavioral Health LLC, Seton Healthcare Family (Ascension Health) and Ocean Mental Health Se, services Inc., etc. among others.

Global Behavioural Health Industry – Key Segments

By Service Type:

Outpatient Counselling

Intensive Care Management

Home-based Treatment Services

Inpatient Hospitals Management

Emergency Metal Health Service

Others

By Disorder Type:

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

