Global Implantable Collamer Lens Industry to Reach US$ 838.2 Million in Value by 2032, Driven by a Startling 13.1% CAGR | FMI Research

The Global Implantable Collamer Lens Industry is on track for significant expansion, according to a recent industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). Valued at approximately US$212.9 million in 2021, the market is expected to surge at a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% over the next decade. This impressive growth trajectory is projected to propel the market to a remarkable US$838.2 million by 2032.

Refractive surgeons have favored phakic intraocular implants for the past two decades to address cases of myopia unresponsive to excimer laser treatments. One notable innovation in this field is the Visian Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL), a posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens designed and manufactured by STAAR Surgical. This groundbreaking lens received FDA approval in 2005 and has consistently demonstrated its effectiveness in correcting myopia, with the capacity to address refractive errors of up to 18.00 diopters.

The ICL was only offered in the U.S. in a spherical variant until 2018. As a result, high astigmatism and high myopia could not be treated simultaneously. In light of this, several surgeons in the refractive field adopted a sequential operation strategy that employs the use of an excimer-laser enhancement after ICL implantation. This sequence has been referred to as “Bioptics”.

The use of ICL in refractive surgery is increasing. ICLs are often regarded as an alternative to laser-based corneal procedures such as LASIK and photorefractive keratectomy (PRK). The implantable collamer lens is a specific type of posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens (pIOL). High levels of refractive error or situations where corneal refractive surgery is not recommended call for the adoption of pIOL. Quicker healing and reversibility are the additional benefits of this procedure over corneal refractive surgery.

The high incidence of cataracts and other vision impairments among elderly and diabetic individuals is underpinning the need for implantable collamer lenses. In addition to this, rising healthcare costs, and government-backed investments for the construction of healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors propelling the market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Implantable Collamer Lens Industry:

By indication, sales in the myopia segment are slated to increase at a 12.6% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. In terms of end-users, demand in the hospital segment will grow at a 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

CAGR during the forecast period. China accounted for 6% of the total market share in 2021 and the trend is expected to continue over the assessment period.

of the total market share in 2021 and the trend is expected to continue over the assessment period. The U.S. will continue dominating the North American implantable collamer lens market through 2032.

Japan will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the East Asia implantable collamer lens market.

Competition Landscape from the Global Implantable Collamer Lens Industry

The Global Implantable Collamer Lens Industry includes only one manufacturer known as STAR SURGICAL. Incorporated in 1982 to develop, produce, and market implantable lenses, the company is the first to receive the U.S. FDA approval for implantable collamer lenses. Some recent developments include:

In April 2021, STAAR submitted clinical data to the FDA to support marketing approval for their EVO family of myopia lenses. The submission remains under interactive review with the FDA.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Global Implantable Collamer Lens Industry in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the indication (myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism), and end-user (hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and eye research institutes), across seven key regions.

Key Market Segments Covered in Global Implantable Collamer Lens Industry Research

By Indication:

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

By End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Eye Research Institutes

