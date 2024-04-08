Sustainable Growth: Recycled PET Packaging Market Set to Double to US$ 6.2 Billion by 2033

The global recycled PET packaging market is experiencing substantial growth, with a valuation of US$ 3.2 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to surge to US$ 6.2 billion by 2033, marking a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The escalating consumption of packaged food products and beverages, both carbonated and non-carbonated, is a primary driver propelling the recycled PET packaging market. This trend is notably evident in emerging economies across East Asia and South Asia.

East Asia and South Asia are witnessing consistent adoption of a diverse range of recycled PET packaging solutions, including clamshells & containers, bottles & jars, and other innovative solutions.

Request For a Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11107

Dominant Trend – Synthetic Recycling:

Among the methods of recycling PET, the synthetic process is expected to dominate the market due to its systematic approach and efficiency. Applications in the pharmaceutical, beverage, personal care, and consumer merchandise sectors are driving significant market share.

Challenges Faced:

One of the primary restraints to the recycled PET packaging market is the lack of requisite infrastructure for effective waste management. While developed countries have robust waste management systems, many countries, particularly Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, Türkiye, and Egypt, lack standardized waste management frameworks.

Improper waste disposal leads to environmental pollution and undermines recycling efforts. In the United States, recyclable containers worth over US$ 11 billion are improperly disposed of due to inadequate recycling facilities.

The United Nations Environment Program reports that only 9% of plastic waste is recycled globally, with a mere 14% being collected for recycling. These figures underscore the urgent need for improved waste management practices worldwide.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11107

Top Players covered-

UltrePET, Indorama Ventures Public Limited Company, Krones AG, Clear Path Recycling, Plastipak Holdings, Inc. PFR Nord GmbH Phoenix Technologies CarbonLITE Industries

On the back of these factors, the global recycled PET industry is projected to register an impressive CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

“Prominent manufacturers in the recycled PET market can gain substantial profits by focusing on developing economies in East and South Asia, such as China and India. Additionally, as key industries are inclined towards the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, the demand for recycled PET packaging solutions is estimated to substantially increase in the foreseeable future.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-11107

Key Segments:

By Recycling Process:

Synthetic

Mechanical reusing

By Application:

Drugs

Refreshments

Individual Consideration

Customer Merchandise

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube