Exploring Growth Opportunities: Micro Flute Paper Market Set for 5.1% CAGR | FMI

The global micro flute paper market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,658 million in 2023. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 5.1% during the estimated period 2023 to 2033. The market is set to attain a valuation of about US$ 4,370 million by 2033.

Consumer Preference for Lightweight and Biodegradable Packaging Drives Sales

Micro flute paper packaging is replacing traditional packaging made from metal and plastic. Packaging that contains metal or plastic imposes extra costs on manufacturers and end-users. Additionally, such packaging materials have a high carbon impact. Compared to this, micro flute paper is the ideal packaging material as it is produced from a biodegradable material that has negligible carbon footprints.

Several manufacturers and end-users are increasingly demanding sustainable, easy-to-reuse, and lightweight packaging. Owing to its several benefits, lightweight micro flute paper packaging is capturing the attention of manufacturers from several industries.

The demand for lightweight micro flute paper packaging among end-users is also increasing as it saves energy and the overall cost during production, and it is easy to recycle. Micro flute paper packaging continues to perform well in a handful of packaging applications, such as bakery, dairy products, ready-to-eat, and on-the-go food packaging. The food & beverage industry strives to rack up the shelves with products that weigh less by using micro flute packaging materials.

Key Takeaways from the Micro Flute Paper Market Report-

Sales of the micro flute paper will rise from 2023 to 2033 and are projected to create a total financial potential of US$ 1,844.3 million .

. E flute micro flute papers, occupying around 2/3rd of the market, are anticipated to dominate the global micro flute paper industry based on product type.

of the market, are anticipated to dominate the global micro flute paper industry based on product type. The growth of the micro flute paper market will likely increase at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period in the United States.

during the forecast period in the United States. India’s micro flute paper industry is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 6.9% in the assessment period.

in the assessment period. China’s micro flute paper industry is expected to witness a CAGR of around 6.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The Provision of Value-added Services and Customization is an Ongoing Trend

Micro flute paper manufacturers are expanding their offerings beyond normal products to include value-added and custom manufacturing services. This is owing to the growing demand for personalized and differentiated packaging solutions that cater to specific product requirements and brand aesthetics. Micro flute paper manufacturers are positioning themselves as strategic partners for brands seeking to differentiate their products through the provision of such value-added and customized services.

For instance, Stora Enso provides a range of value-added services, including printing, die-cutting, and protective coatings, for its micro flute paper products. Additionally, DS Smith offers small-batch and prototype production services for its micro flute paper products, enabling brands to test and refine packaging designs before committing to large-scale production runs.

Growing Fast-food Outlets Create Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

The micro flute paper market is growing against the backdrop of the expansion of fast food centers. Furthermore, the rapid growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as developing countries such as Brazil is expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for players in the microflute paper industry.

For instance, in the United States, McDonald’s uses Big Mac clamshell for product packaging, which is manufactured from F-flute paper. This packaging receives great attention from customers. Additionally, Dairy Queen in the United States also uses F flute clamshell for the packaging of its ultimate sandwich and hot dogs.

Micro Flute Paper Market: Competitive Landscape

The Top Key Companies Profiled

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Mondi Plc

Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc.

Cascades Inc.

International Paper Inc.

Netpak

KRPA Holding CZ a.s

Al Kifah Paper Products Co

Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging)

Independent Corrugator Inc.

GWP Group Ltd

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock Company

Hamburger Containerboard

Shanghai DE Printed Box

The Tier 1 players in the market hold an 8 to 12% share in the micro flute paper industry.

For instance,

In May 2023, DS Smith plc announced an investment of around US$ 12 million for the expansion of its production plant in A Pobra do Caramiñal. The expansion will add 6,000 square meters to the site, taking the overall capacity to 17,000 square meters.

announced an investment of around US$ 12 million for the expansion of its production plant in A Pobra do Caramiñal. The expansion will add 6,000 square meters to the site, taking the overall capacity to 17,000 square meters. In July 2023, Mondi Plc announced the acquisition of the Hinton Pulp mill in Canada, which boasts an annual capacity of around 250,000 tons.

Micro Flute Paper Industry Outlook by Category

By Product:

D Flute

E Flute

F Flute

N Flute

By Basis Weight:

Up to 100 GSM

100 to 175 GSM

175 GSM to 250 GSM

Above 250 GSM

By Material:

Virgin

Recycled

By End-use:

Food & Beverages

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Consumer Durable Electronic Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

