FMI Analysis Predicts Global Heat Shrink Tubing and Sleeves Market Anticipated to Cross US$ 3,865 Million Mark by 2033, Driven by 6.2% CAGR

The global heat shrink tubing and sleeves market, with a valuation of US$ 1,995 million in 2022, is experiencing sustained growth, projected to reach US$ 2,118 million in 2023. This market has garnered significant attention for its anticipated substantial expansion. Projections indicate a remarkable surge, with the market expected to exceed US$ 3,865 million by 2033, propelled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

A primary driver behind this exceptional growth is the rapid pace of urbanization and the expanding global population. As cities evolve to accommodate a growing number of residents and businesses, there is a corresponding increase in demand for reliable electrical distribution infrastructure. The escalating construction and development activities, spanning both residential and commercial projects, significantly contribute to the robust market demand for heat shrink tubing and sleeves. This highlights their pivotal role in advancing infrastructure development on a global scale.

Driving Forces Behind Heat Shrink Tubing and Sleeves Market Growth:

The rapid evolution within global industrial sectors, accompanied by substantial investments in mechanical equipment, stands as pivotal drivers of the surging demand for heat shrink tubing and sleeves. Additionally, the provision of tailored solutions and the strategic expansion of distribution channels by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will consistently fuel the growth trajectory of this market in the foreseeable future.

Environmental Concerns Stimulate Product Innovations:

Heightened environmental awareness in various countries is instigating advancements in the global heat shrink tubing and sleeves market. Both consumers and manufacturers are exhibiting a growing preference for cost-effective eco-friendly alternatives and recycled plastic products. This trend is creating an avenue for key market players to diversify their product portfolios and tap into expanding market segments.

Key Insights from the Heat Shrink Tubing and Sleeves Market Survey:

U.S. Dominance in North America: With influential market players and escalating demand across diverse industries, the U.S. is poised to account for approximately 67% of the North American heat shrink tubing and sleeves market. China’s Prominent Emergence: Rapid expansion in the electric and electronic sectors positions China as the frontrunner in the heat shrink tubing and sleeves market. Europe’s Sizeable Market Share: According to FMI, Europe is anticipated to secure a substantial 21.4% share of the global heat shrink tubing and sleeves market. Energy Sector Impact: Driven by the expansion of the energy sector and heightened oil and gas activities, the energy segment is forecasted to account for around 14.9% of the global heat shrink tubing and sleeves market in 2021. Concentration Among Top Players: The top five players in the heat shrink tubing and sleeves market are projected to collectively hold an estimated 52% of the total market share.

Competitive Landscape: Innovations and Collaborations Drive Heat Shrink Tubing and Sleeves Market

Key players within the heat shrink tubing and sleeves market are strategically amplifying their product portfolios through significant investments in research and development endeavors. They are effectively harnessing both organic and inorganic growth avenues, including mergers and acquisitions, novel product introductions, partnerships, and collaborations, all aimed at fortifying their global presence.

Noteworthy Illustration of Innovation:

In September 2020, TE Connectivity, a frontrunner in connectivity and sensors, unveiled a range of UV-SCE printable heat shrink sleeves designed for wire and cable identification in settings with potential UV light exposure.

Leading Market Players Identified by FMI:

HellermannTyton Molex Electronic Solutions Panduit Shrink Sleeves Ltd. TE Connectivity ABB Ltd. The 3M Company Wurth Elektonik Company Techflex Artilabo International Gremtek SAS PEXCO DSK-CANUSA WKK Nederland’s B.V. Essentra PLC Plastpolymer Prom LLC Don-Polymer Ltd.

Market Segments:

By Material Type:

Polyolefin (POE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

By Length:

Spool

Standard (1.2 Meter)

By Product Type:

Tubes

Sleeves

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Railways

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

