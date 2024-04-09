FMI Predicts Global Electric Commercial Deep Fryers Market Set to Gear Up for US$ 1,456.9 Million Milestone by 2033 with an Average 6.6% CAGR

The electric commercial deep fryers market is poised for remarkable expansion, envisioning a noteworthy valuation surpassing US$ 1,456.9 million by 2033, propelled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This upward trajectory is fueled by the growing presence of food-service establishments and an increasing demand for high-capacity deep fryers. The distinctive feature of these high-capacity fryers, facilitating simultaneous cooking of multiple food items, serves as a significant driver, leading to considerable labor cost savings.

The exponential rise of the commercial electric deep fryers market is intricately linked with the widespread proliferation of quick-service restaurants. Driven by evolving consumer preferences and the fast pace of modern lifestyles, quick-service restaurants are experiencing notable success. Electric deep fryers, renowned for their efficiency and convenience, have emerged as the preferred choice for these establishments, adeptly meeting the burgeoning demand. In this dynamic and competitive landscape, the electric commercial deep fryers market assumes a pivotal role in the culinary domain, delivering both operational efficiency and heightened flavor to the food-service industry.

Rising Demand for Electric Commercial Deep Fryers: Driven by Diverse Culinary Businesses

The escalating popularity of small restaurants, fast food stations, cafés, and eateries is set to fuel the demand for electric commercial deep fryers. This surge is further bolstered by the remarkable growth of e-commerce platforms and retail outlets, which are contributing to the widespread adoption of these devices across the market.

Innovations Enriching Deep Fryer Capabilities:

As electric commercial deep fryers undergo advancements, they are becoming equipped with a plethora of features, ranging from thermostats, timers, and baskets to oil filters, automatic shutoff mechanisms, digital displays, and more. This enhanced functionality allows businesses to offer customers a wider variety of options, resulting in heightened efficiency and reduced waste. The convenience and versatility of these fryers have made them particularly attractive for cafeterias, which benefit from an array of food choices and efficient large-batch cooking capabilities.

Key Insights from the Market Analysis:

The global electric commercial deep fryers market was valued at US$ 721.3 million in 2022.

Digital fryers are projected to capture 42% of total sales by 2023, based on operating mode.

Cafeterias are the predominant users of electric commercial deep fryers, constituting over 54% of sales in 2023.

The United States emerged as a hub for sales in 2022, commanding a market share of 36.7%.

China is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth, with an expected CAGR of 5.9%.

The market is set to expand 1.9 times from 2023 to 2033.

Prominent Players and Future Prospects:

Companies are poised to intensify their focus on research and innovation, leading to product line expansions, acquisitions, and mergers.

Key players include Breville, Hamilton Beach, Cuisinart, AKASA, Middleby Corporations, Avantco Equipment, MVP Group Corporation, Huayu, Welbilt, Globe Food Equipment, Henny Penny, and Alister.

AB Electrolux, for instance, offers a range of single and double-well commercial electric floor-standing fryers, complete with overheat protection and thermostatic oil temperature control up to 365 degrees Fahrenheit. The company also provides countertop and portable fryer options.

Comprehensive Insights:

Future Market Insights presents an unbiased analysis of the global electric commercial deep fryers market, encompassing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023-2033.

The study provides crucial insights based on capacity, material, operating mode, end-user, and regions, helping stakeholders gain a comprehensive understanding of market trends and opportunities.

Key Segments Profiled in the Electric Commercial Deep Fryers Market Survey:

By Capacity:

Up to 5 Litres

5 to 15 litres

Above 15 litres

By Material:

PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene)

Plastic

ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluroethylene)

By Operating Mode:

Digital Control

Manual or Mechanic Control

By End-User:

Hotels

Cafeterias

Quick Service Restaurants

Food Trucks

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

