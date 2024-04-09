Global Hair Restoration Industry is expected to grow at an impressive 18.2% annual rate and reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2032 | FMI

The Global Hair Restoration Industry is poised for a remarkable surge, according to a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The industry, valued at an estimated US$4.9 billion in 2021, is projected to experience a significant growth spurt with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% over the next decade. By 2032, the market is expected to reach a staggering US$30.8 billion, reflecting a transformation in the hair restoration landscape.

The exceptional growth outlook is underpinned by a convergence of factors propelling market expansion. The escalating prevalence of alopecia, coupled with a rise in global disposable income and evolving lifestyles, emerges as pivotal drivers for the industry’s prosperity. Furthermore, the commendable success rates of hair transplantation procedures and ongoing technological innovations in minimally invasive hair replacement techniques significantly contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

The market is gaining pace as the success rate of therapies such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) has grown and proven to be viable options for hair restoration.

Furthermore, many hair stylists now blend these two treatments for the best aesthetic results. One of the key reasons for their popularity is that hair restoration methods have become less invasive in recent years. The MEA region can be projected to be the most lucrative region in this market during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Global Hair Restoration Industry Competitive Analysis

The Global Hair Restoration Industry’s vibrant competition stems from the increasing number of brands offering cutting-edge technology in hair restoration. These brands are continuously enhancing features to deliver the optimal consumer experience while maintaining affordability across various income brackets. Additionally, the growing e-commerce sector further fuels market growth. Key industry players including Bernstein Medical, Milla Marie, Cole Hair Transplant Group, Lexington Intl., and Bosley are at the forefront of this dynamic landscape.

Recent noteworthy developments by key Hair Restoration providers include:

May 2019 Milestone: Both Hair Club and Bosley unveiled their groundbreaking product, BioGraft. This remarkable innovation represents a fusion of meticulous and non-surgical hair restoration techniques. The introduction of BioGraft significantly expanded the companies’ hair relocation product portfolios. These industry leaders are deeply committed to Research and Development to pioneer technologically advanced products. February 2018 Acquisition: In a significant move, Venus Concept announced the acquisition of NeoGraft Solutions’ hair restoration business. NeoGraft was known for its pioneering technology and topical products in the hair restoration field.

Top Key Companies Profiled in the Global Hair Restoration Industry:

Bernstein Medical Bosley Harley Street Clinic Advanced Hair Studio Milla Marie Lexington Intl., LLC Venus Concept Cole Hair Transplant Group

Segments Covered in Global Hair Restoration Industry Analysis

By Procedure Type:

Follicular Unit Extraction

Follicular Unit Transplantation

By Therapy Type:

Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT)

Stem Cell Hair Restoration

Platelet-Rich Plasma

