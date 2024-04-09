Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 118.1 Billion by 2033 and grow at a strong 16.9% CAGR | FMI

The Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, according to a recent industry report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market, valued at approximately US$21.3 billion in 2022, is expected to surge at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of nearly 16.9% over the next decade, reaching an impressive US$118.1 billion by 2033.

Diabetes: A Growing Global Challenge

This substantial growth is primarily fueled by the escalating burden of diabetes. Over the past two decades, diabetes has become a major global health concern, with an unprecedented rate of increase worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) has even classified diabetes as a pandemic due to its rapid and alarming prevalence. Diabetes significantly contributes to deaths in individuals aged 20 to 79, highlighting the urgency for effective management solutions.

Patients with diabetes require regular monitoring. Costs associated with patient monitoring can be decreased by utilizing technologies for information and communication, artificial intelligence, and smart devices together. Diabetes is mostly brought on by changes in blood glucose levels, and it is important to keep them steady for a set period.

The adoption of continuous glucose monitoring devices, which are emerging as a novel technique for monitoring glucose levels, is growing along with the number of diabetic patients. Every ten minutes, these devices update the real-time glucose level data they provide. The preservation of healthy blood glucose levels is the only method for a diabetic to prevent potentially fatal diabetic complications, and glucose monitoring is an essential component of diabetes management.

Non-invasive glucose monitoring has recently become more popular as it lessens the discomfort and suffering experienced by diabetics who must prick their skin more than four times per day to measure their blood glucose levels. With the increasing prevalence of diabetes, as well as advancements in sensor-based technologies for patient monitoring, the market is set to expand at a lucrative pace, over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry Study

Self-monitoring devices are the leading segment as a product, and hold approximately 3% market value share in 2022, owing to their automated and reliable monitoring process.

market value share in 2022, owing to their automated and reliable monitoring process. The diabetes type II segment is set to lead in terms of indication of glucose monitoring devices with an estimated market value share of around 1% by 2023, owing to the high prevalence of type II diabetes globally.

by 2023, owing to the high prevalence of type II diabetes globally. By end users, hospitals held a market share of around 7% in 2022, owing to the adoption of continuous monitoring devices in hospitals to reduce the number of fingersticks point-of-care capillary blood glucose tests, hyperglycemic episodes, and hypoglycemic episodes.

in 2022, owing to the adoption of continuous monitoring devices in hospitals to reduce the number of fingersticks point-of-care capillary blood glucose tests, hyperglycemic episodes, and hypoglycemic episodes. North America holds a value share of 0% in 2022, owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

“Rising initiatives to integrate artificial intelligence, as well as digital technologies to blood glucose monitoring devices, as well as growing new product launch activities, are factors propelling the growth of the global glucose monitoring market,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry Competition

Key players’ rigorous research led to the development of improved technologies such as flash glucose monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring. Companies also engage in strategic initiatives such as new product launches and mergers and acquisitions.

All consumers with diabetes type 1 are now covered by the Dexcom G6 rtCGM System under the Non-Insured Health Benefits Program, according to an announcement made by Dexcom, Inc. in January 2023.

Abbott disclosed in June 2022 that it is creating a new wearable that combines a sensor to continually monitor both glucose and ketone levels. The U.S. FDA has granted the system breakthrough device classification.

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry Key Market Players:

Dexcom, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Medtronic

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Arkray

Ypsomed AG

Acon Laboratories

Nipro

Nova Biomedical

Goldsite Diagnostics Inc. (China)

Lifescan Ip Holdings, LLC

Prodigy Diabetes Care

Others

Key Market Segments Covered in Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry Research

Product:

Self-Monitoring Devices

Continuous Monitoring Devices

Indication:

Diabetes Type I

Diabetes Type II

End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Centres

Home Care Settings

