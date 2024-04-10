Lucintel Forecasts the Global Underwater Drone Market to Reach $9.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global underwater drone market looks promising with opportunities in the defense and security, scientific research, and commercial exploration markets. The global underwater drone market is expected to reach an estimated $9.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for oceanographic research and growth in the exploration of deep-water offshore oil and gas.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in underwater drone market to 2030 by type (remotely operated vehicle (ROV), autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), and hybrid vehicles), product type (electric system, mechanical system, and hybrid system), application (defense and security, scientific research, commercial exploration, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, remotely operated vehicle, autonomous underwater vehicle, and hybrid vehicle are the major segments of underwater drone market by type. Lucintel forecasts that autonomous underwater vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increased usage for offshore deepwater exploration of oil and gas.

Within this market, defense and security is expected to witness the higher growth due to increase in the need for underwater drones for security and defense uses.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing procurement of rovs and auvs for military modernization and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Oceaneering International, The Boeing, teledyne marine, ECA, TechnipFMC, Lockheed Martin, Bluefin Robotics, Saab Seaeye, Deep Ocean Engineering, and kongsberg maritime are the major suppliers in the underwater drone market.

