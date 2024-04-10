Paraffin Procurement Landscape: Market Dynamics and Strategic Insights 2023-2030

Paraffin Category Overview

The global paraffin category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors that drive the growth of the category include growing application as a scaling agent within infrastructure and construction sectors in developing nations, increased utilization in personal care & cosmetic products, and growing application in candle production and packaging. Use of the product offered in the category also finds application in the automotive sector due to characteristics such as nature to improve lubrication and viscosity, inert in both air and moisture¸ and water insolubility. In addition, paraffin wax is utilized in the manufacturing of tyresto improve the flexibility and durability of the rubber compounds.It increases traction, reduces wear, and guards against cracking to extend the life of tyres. However, changing preferences in favor of sustainable and renewable alternatives may hinder the growth of the category over the projected timeframe.

Technologies that drive the global category include IoT (internet of things), cloud computing, big data analytics, AI (artificial intelligence), and nanotechnology. With the application of IoT, paraffin production could benefit in terms of increased productivity, safety, and efficiency. Producers can focus on areas for development and streamline their manufacturing processes by gathering and evaluating real-time data. This can lower expenses, boost productivity, and make the workplace safer for workers. In addition, the usage of cloud computing can support the industry by enhancing team and organizational collaboration. It can assist in dismantling organizational barriers and promoting cooperation across divisions, geographies, and even businesses by offering a single platform for data exchange and communication. This can shorten time-to-market, speed up product development, and enhance decision-making.

The category for paraffin is fragmented, turning it to be highly competitive with the presence of large number of global and regional key players. Players in the category are investing heavily in research & development activities to investigate new uses of the product and raise its quality since end-user sectors have high standards that are required to be adhered. In addition, the players are also implementing variety of marketing strategies and promotional initiatives to increase the product’s popularity with an objective to boost the demand for global category. Furthermore, they are concentrating on both organic and inorganic growth tactics such as new product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions. Buyers in the category possess high negotiation capability due to large supply base, enabling them to move to a better alternative in terms of customer service, price and quality.

Paraffin Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

Raw material expenses, labor cost, utility cost, and machinery & equipment costs constitutes the key cost components of this category. Crude oil is the primary raw material for this category. The cost of producing paraffin is directly impacted by variations in the price of oil on a worldwide scale. Price increases for crude oil will inevitably raise production costs, which will drive up the price of the product offered in the category. In addition, any fluctuation in the cost of labor, energy, technology or transportation will ultimately affect the production cost of paraffin, because manufacturers might be obligated to pass on cost increases to customers if any of these expenses increase, thus leading to higher prices. The price of paraffin wax in North America had been between USD 1.53 – USD 1.55 per kg, whereas, in Europe, the price had been between USD 1.86 – USD 1.89 per kg, in November 2023. Price of wax is influenced by the grade, and method & equipment used for refining and purification.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global paraffin category, holding substantial share of revenue. Growth of the category in the region can be ascribed to the rising demand for products such as packaging, cosmetics, and candles. In addition, South Korea’s presence is anticipated to greatly expand the regional market as the nation is a well-known global supplier of visually appealing packaging, and beauty trends. The region’s growth is also significantly aided by India’s packaging industry. Prominent exports and imports from / in India has created a lasting impact and made a substantial contribution to the regional demand. Packaging industry in the nation is witnessing growth between 21.5% – 24.5%, annually. Assessing a supplier’s commitment towards sustainability, selecting a supplier with the closest production facility in order to have reduced shipping cost, assessing if the supplier possess adequate production capacity to meet the demand, and comparing price quotes by several suppliers are some of the best sourcing practices considered in this category.

List of Key Suppliers

Blended Waxes Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., China Petrochemical Corporation, Compañía Española De Petróleos, S.A. (CEPSA), ENEOS Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Farabi PC, Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V., LANXESS AG, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., Repsol S.A., and Sasol Limited

