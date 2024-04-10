Lucintel Forecasts the Global Space Lander and Rover Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global space lander and rover market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial/mining and research markets. The global space lander and rover market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating expansion of activities in space mining and rising government efforts to advance the development of the space sector.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in space lander and rover market to 2030 by product type (asteroids surface exploration, lunar surface exploration, and mars surface exploration), application (commercial/mining, research, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, asteroids, lunar, and mars are the major segments of space lander and rover market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that lunar is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, aerospace research is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Airbus, ASTROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY, Blue Origin Enterprises, Firefly Aerospace, Honeybee Robotics, Intuitive Machines, ispace, Lockheed Martin, Maxar Technologies, and Moog are the major suppliers in the space lander and rover market.

