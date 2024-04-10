Lucintel Forecasts the Global Space Lander and Rover Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030

Posted on 2024-04-10 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

https://www.lucintel.com/space-lander-and-rover-market.aspx

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global space lander and rover market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial/mining and research markets. The global space lander and rover market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating expansion of activities in space mining and rising government efforts to advance the development of the space sector.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in space lander and rover market to 2030 by product type (asteroids surface exploration, lunar surface exploration, and mars surface exploration), application (commercial/mining, research, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, asteroids, lunar, and mars are the major segments of space lander and rover market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that lunar is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, aerospace research is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on space lander and rover market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Airbus, ASTROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY, Blue Origin Enterprises, Firefly Aerospace, Honeybee Robotics, Intuitive Machines, ispace, Lockheed Martin, Maxar Technologies, and Moog are the major suppliers in the space lander and rover market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market in Canada

Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostic Market in Canada

Medical Terahertz Technology Market in Canada

Pediatric Radiology Market in Canada

Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market in Canada

Cancer Biomarkers Market in Canada

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution