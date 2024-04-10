Lucintel Forecasts the Global Explosive and Pyrotechnic Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global explosive and pyrotechnic market looks promising with opportunities in the mining, construction, and military markets. The global explosive and pyrotechnic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for eco-friendly explosives and increasing consumer demand for outdoor crackers.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in explosive and pyrotechnic market to 2030 by product (blasting agent, propellants, pyrotechnics, and others), pyrotechnics application (proximate pyrotechnics, consumer pyrotechnics, display pyrotechnics, and others), explosives application (mining, construction, military, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, proximate pyrotechnic, consumer pyrotechnic, and display pyrotechnic are the major segments of explosive and pyrotechnic market py Pyrotechnics application. Lucintel forecasts that display pyrotechnics is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising preference to obtain exceptional visual experiences at sporting events, music festivals, concerts, and cultural celebrations.

Within this market, mining will remain the largest segment due to its widespread application of specific explosive mixtures designed for a given geological setting.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapidly growing military spending in the region.

Orica Mining Services, Sasol, Austin Powder, Chemring, ENAEX, Maxam, Incitec Pivot, AECI, Pyro Company Fireworks, and EPC are the major suppliers in the explosive and pyrotechnic market.

