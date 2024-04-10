Lucintel Forecasts the Global Decoy Flare Market to Reach $2.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global decoy flare market looks promising with opportunities in the fixed wing and rotary wing markets. The global decoy flare market is expected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating worldwide military spending, rising number of aircraft deliveries, and growing geopolitical tensions and trade wars.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in decoy flare market to 2030 by type (pyrotechnic flares, pyrophoric flares, and others), application (fixed wing and rotary wing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, pyrotechnic and pyrophoric are the major segments of decoy flare market by application. Lucintel forecasts that pyrotechnic will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, fixed wing will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on decoy flare market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Rheinmetall, Elbit Systems, Mil-Spec Industries, LACROIX, Armtec Defense Technologies, Ordtech, Owen International, TARA Aerospace, Premier Explosives, and Rosoboronexport are the major suppliers in the decoy flare market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Telepresence Equipment Market in Canada

Vibration Monitoring Market in Canada

4K Display Resolution Market in Canada

Electric Kick Scooter Market in Canada

Electric Overhead Travelling Crane Market in Canada

Force Sensor Market in Canada