Lucintel Forecasts the Global Bullet Proof Vest Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bullet proof vest market looks promising with opportunities in the defense, law enforcement, and civilian markets. The global bullet proof vest market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing territorial conflicts and increasing initiatives for military modernization.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in bullet proof vest market to 2030 by type (hard vest and soft vest), end use industry (defense, law enforcement, civilian, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hard vest and soft vest are the major segments of bullet proof vest market by type. Lucintel forecasts that soft vest is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, defense will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Armourshield, Vestguard, E.L Dupont, Wenzhou Start, Infidel Body Armor, EnGarde, ELMON, Point Blank, Honeywell International, and KDH defense systems are the major suppliers in the bullet proof vest market.

