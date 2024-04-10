Lucintel Forecasts the Global Armored Personnel Carrier Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Armored Personnel Carrier Market

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global armored personnel carrier market looks promising with opportunities in the military and law enforcement markets. The global armored personnel carrier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for enhanced survivability and mobility in conflict zones and growing global security concerns and geopolitical tensions.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in armored personnel carrier market to 2030 by design (wheeled APC and tracked APC), configuration (amphibious and non-amphibious), end use (military, law enforcement, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, wheeled and tracked are the major segments of armored personnel carrier market by design. Lucintel forecasts that wheeled is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, military is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on armored personnel carrier market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

BAE Systems, DRB-HICOM Defence Technologies, BHD, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, General Dynamics, Hanwha Defense Systems, Nurol Makina ve Sanayi, Terradyne Armored Vehicles, Iveco — Oto Melara Consortium, and Katmerciler are the major suppliers in the armored personnel carrier market.

