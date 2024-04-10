Agriculture Lighting Market is set to Reach USD 26.6 Billion by 2030

In 2023, the Agriculture Lighting Market attained a valuation of USD 11.8 Billion, with projections indicating a climb to USD 26.6 Billion by 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

In recent years, the Agriculture Lighting Market has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by technological advancements and the adoption of innovative lighting solutions in the agricultural sector. With the focus keyword “agriculture lighting,” let’s delve into the significance, trends, and transformative impact of lighting systems on agricultural practices.

Major Players In Agriculture lighting Market Include: 

  • AKVA Group
  • ams OSRAM AG
  • California LightWorks
  • CBM Lighting
  • Current Lighting Solutions, LLC
  • DeLaval
  • Gavita International B.V
  • HATO Agricultural Lighting
  • Heliospectra AB
  • Hubbell Incorporated
  • Lely
  • Luminus, Inc.
  • Samsung
  • Signify Holding
  • Sunbird

Key Trends and Innovations:

  • LED Technology Dominance: Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting has emerged as the preferred choice for agriculture applications due to its energy efficiency, durability, and customizable spectral outputs. LED grow lights provide precise control over light intensity, spectrum, and duration, allowing farmers to tailor lighting conditions to the specific needs of different crops and growth stages.
  • Spectral Tuning for Crop Optimization: Advancements in spectral tuning technology enable growers to manipulate light wavelengths to optimize plant growth, flowering, and fruiting characteristics. By adjusting the ratio of red, blue, and far-red light, growers can stimulate photosynthesis, regulate plant morphology, and enhance crop traits such as flavor, color, and nutritional content.
  • Smart Lighting Solutions: Integration of smart sensors, automation, and data analytics capabilities into agriculture lighting systems enables real-time monitoring, analysis, and optimization of lighting parameters. Smart lighting solutions facilitate precise control over environmental factors such as light intensity, temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels, resulting in improved crop performance and resource efficiency.
  • Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Designs: With growing emphasis on sustainability and energy conservation, manufacturers are developing agriculture lighting solutions with low energy consumption, minimal heat emission, and long lifespan. Energy-efficient lighting designs reduce operational costs, carbon footprint, and environmental impact, aligning with sustainable farming practices and regulatory requirements.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

  • By Component:
    • Lamps
    • Luminaries
    • Lighting Controls
    • Sensing Devices
    • Others (Timer, Accessories, etc.)
  • By Light Source:
    • Incandescent Lamps
    • Fluorescent Lamps
    • High Intensity Discharge Lamps
    • LEDs
    • Others (Halogen, Metal-halide, etc.)
  •  By Wattage Type:
    • Up to 100W
    • 100W – 300W
    • 300W – 500W
    • Above 500W
  • By Application:
    • Horticulture
    • Livestock
    • Aquaculture
    • Vertical Farming
  • By Region
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Colombia
      • Chile
      • Peru
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • U.K.
      • BENELUX
      • CIS & Russia
      • Nordics
      • Austria
      • Poland
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • South Korea
      • India
      • Thailand
      • Indonesia
      • Malaysia
      • Vietnam
      • Australia & New Zealand
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE
      • South Africa
      • Nigeria
      • Egypt
      • Israel
      • Turkey
      • Rest of MEA

 Recent Developments

  • In February 2023, ams-OSRAM AG, global leader in optical solutions, announced a collaboration using the OSLON Square platform and OSLON SSL LEDs with Revolution Microelectronics (US), a controlled agriculture environment designer, to provide lighting for GreenCare Collective’s new futuristic facility. A perpetual harvest methodology developed by GreenCare Collective’s cutting-edge facility uses seasonal programmed spectrum controls and cutting-edge crop steering techniques to produce an extra harvest of plants every year.
  • In January 2023, Energous Corporation (US), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and ams-OSRAM AG, a leader in optical solutions, announced a collaboration on a wirelessly powered multi-spectral light sensor for Controlled-Environment Agriculture and vertical farming. These sensors allow farmers to manage their lighting in the most efficient way possible..

Market Potential and Opportunities: The Agriculture Lighting Market is poised for continued growth and innovation as farmers increasingly recognize the value of advanced lighting technologies in optimizing crop production and profitability. With rising global demand for food security, urban agriculture, and indoor farming solutions, the adoption of agriculture lighting systems is expected to expand across diverse regions and crop types.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Agriculture Lighting Market represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector at the intersection of technology and agriculture. By harnessing the power of innovative lighting solutions, farmers can overcome environmental limitations, increase crop yields, and ensure year-round production of high-quality crops. As the market continues to evolve, collaboration between industry stakeholders, research institutions, and policymakers will drive further advancements in agriculture lighting technology, shaping the future of sustainable and efficient food production.

