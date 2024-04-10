Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Expected to Reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2033, Says Future Market Insights

According to the latest industry analysis by Future Market Insights, the global clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) data analysis market was valued at approximately US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. The market is forecasted to witness substantial growth at a CAGR of 17.4% over the projection period, reaching an estimated valuation of around US$ 13.1 Billion by 2033.

The significant factors driving the growth of the clinical NGS data analysis market include the increasing prevalence of cancer, a rise in the geriatric population and lifestyle diseases worldwide, technological advancements in genomic-based bioinformatics tools, and rising government funding for life science projects. These factors collectively contribute to the escalating demand for precise and quick sequencing interpretation tools and algorithms, facilitating accelerated data processing.

Get Access to Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16757

As clinical NGS technology continues to advance, its application in clinical diagnosis, genomic research, and personalized treatments for various disorders is expanding. Consequently, there is a growing need for efficient data analysis solutions that can cope with the escalating volume of sequencing data generated.

“The clinical NGS data analysis market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology and increasing investments in life science projects,” stated a spokesperson from Future Market Insights. “As stakeholders across the healthcare and life sciences sectors recognize the potential of genomic-based approaches in addressing complex diseases, the demand for robust data analysis solutions is expected to soar.”

Key players in the clinical NGS data analysis market are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and expand their global footprint. Moreover, efforts are underway to develop innovative algorithms and software solutions that can efficiently process vast amounts of genomic data, meeting the evolving needs of researchers and clinicians worldwide.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

NGS data analysis & sequencing services is the leading segment as solution and services, and is anticipated to hold a CAGR of 15.2% between 2023 & 2033, owing to affordability of NGS data analysis & sequencing services.

Sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment by technology holds a market value share of around 42.7% in 2022, because of its capabilities, which include long-insert paired-end reads for efficient sequence assembly, de novo sequencing, and other applications.

Medical research dominates in term of application of clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) data analysis with a projected market value share of around 39.6% in 2022, owing to increasing sequencing based approaches.

By end user, academic & research institutes held a share of around 37.7% in 2022, due to increasing adoption of NGS platforms.

North America held a value share of around 40.6% in 2022, owing to the advancements made in personalized medicines, NGS, and companion diagnostics in the region.

“The development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and their increased use in genomic research, clinical diagnosis and personalized treatment for a numerous diseases are driving up the demand for exact and rapid sequencing interpretation tools and algorithms speeding up data analysis, which result in increased market demand,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Methodology Details Just a Click Away: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-16757

Market Competition:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable effect on the clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) data analysis industry, due to the increased implementation of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology. NGS technology was also used to identify new coronavirus strains and other diseases.

The overall demand for the healthcare sector has increased because of the increased demand. In light of the increased demand for COVID-19-related research, the clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) data analysis market experienced a jump in demand during the height of the pandemic.

In September 2022, QIAGEN and Neuron23 collaborated to develop next-generation sequencing companion diagnostics for a novel Parkinson’s disease drug.

In March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer, an automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform.

Key Companies Profiled:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

BGI Group

Qiagen

Roche Diagnostics

DNAStar, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Congenica Ltd.

Theragen Etex Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Partek Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Golden Helix, Inc.

BioDatomics

PierianDx

Key Market Segments Covered in the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Industry Research:

Solution and Services:

NGS Data Analysis Tools Sequence Alignment Tools Alignment Visualization Tools Gene Prediction Tools Variant Analysis Tools Others

Platforms Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platforms Clinical Informatics Platforms Others

NGS Data Analysis & Sequencing Services Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS) Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) Custom Panels RNA Sequencing Other Sequencing Services

NGS Storage, Management & Cloud Computing Platform

Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Nanopore Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Others

Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Designing

Medical Research

Others

End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Biotechnology Companies

Life Science Technology Vendors

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Get a Purchase on the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16757

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube