Global Kidney Transplant Market is likely to surge to US$ 9.1 Billion by 2033, driven by the increasing occurrences of CKD and ESRD | FMI

Posted on 2024-04-10 by in Healthcare, Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global kidney transplant market is on the brink of remarkable expansion, with a projected surge from US$ 5.80 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$ 9.1 billion by 2033, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. FMI, a frontrunner in the healthcare sector, is poised to make substantial contributions to this unprecedented growth.

The driving forces propelling this robust market trajectory are primarily attributed to the escalating prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), coupled with an ever-increasing demand for kidney transplants. Furthermore, the industry is experiencing a transformative shift, fueled by cutting-edge technological advancements in the field of kidney transplantation, acting as a catalyst for the upward trajectory.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16754

“FMI is committed to driving innovation and advancing the field of kidney transplantation,” said at FMI. “As pioneers in the healthcare sector, we recognize the significance of addressing the growing need for kidney transplants and are dedicated to developing solutions that improve patient outcomes and access to life-saving treatments.”

With a comprehensive portfolio of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients, FMI is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the expanding kidney transplant market. By leveraging its expertise, resources, and strategic partnerships, FMI aims to drive positive change and shape the future of kidney transplantation worldwide.

Key Drivers of the Kidney Transplant Market:

  • Increasing prevalence of CKD and ESRD
  • Rising demand for kidney transplants
  • Technological advancements in the field of kidney transplantation

Key Restraints of the Kidney Transplant Market:

  • Shortage of donor kidneys
  • High cost of kidney transplants

Key Market Trends:

  • Increasing use of living donors
  • Growing demand for minimally invasive kidney transplant procedures
  • Development of new immunosuppressive drugs

Key Takeaways:

  • The global kidney transplant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
  • The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of CKD and ESRD, rising demand for kidney transplants, and technological advancements in the field of kidney transplantation.
  • The key drivers of the market include increasing prevalence of CKD and ESRD, rising demand for kidney transplants, and technological advancements in the field of kidney transplantation.
  • The key restraints of the market include shortage of donor kidneys and high cost of kidney transplants.
  • The key market trends include increasing use of living donors, growing demand for minimally invasive kidney transplant procedures, and development of new immunosuppressive drugs.

Key Market Players:

  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Medtronic plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Immucor Inc.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Kidney Transplant Market Industry Research:

Transplant:

  • Deceased-Donor Kidney Transplant
  • Living-Donor Kidney Transplant
    • Direct Donation Kidney Transplant
    • Non-directed Donation Kidney Transplant
    • Paired exchange Kidney Transplant

Age Group:

  • Adult
  • Pediatric

End User:

  • Transplant Centres
  • Hospitals
  • Academic and Research Institutes

Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16754

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Nandini Singh Sawlani   

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution