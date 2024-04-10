The global kidney transplant market is on the brink of remarkable expansion, with a projected surge from US$ 5.80 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$ 9.1 billion by 2033, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. FMI, a frontrunner in the healthcare sector, is poised to make substantial contributions to this unprecedented growth.

The driving forces propelling this robust market trajectory are primarily attributed to the escalating prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), coupled with an ever-increasing demand for kidney transplants. Furthermore, the industry is experiencing a transformative shift, fueled by cutting-edge technological advancements in the field of kidney transplantation, acting as a catalyst for the upward trajectory.

“FMI is committed to driving innovation and advancing the field of kidney transplantation,” said at FMI. “As pioneers in the healthcare sector, we recognize the significance of addressing the growing need for kidney transplants and are dedicated to developing solutions that improve patient outcomes and access to life-saving treatments.”

With a comprehensive portfolio of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients, FMI is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the expanding kidney transplant market. By leveraging its expertise, resources, and strategic partnerships, FMI aims to drive positive change and shape the future of kidney transplantation worldwide.

Key Drivers of the Kidney Transplant Market:

Increasing prevalence of CKD and ESRD

Rising demand for kidney transplants

Technological advancements in the field of kidney transplantation

Key Restraints of the Kidney Transplant Market:

Shortage of donor kidneys

High cost of kidney transplants

Key Market Trends:

Increasing use of living donors

Growing demand for minimally invasive kidney transplant procedures

Development of new immunosuppressive drugs

Key Takeaways:

The global kidney transplant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of CKD and ESRD, rising demand for kidney transplants, and technological advancements in the field of kidney transplantation.

The key drivers of the market include increasing prevalence of CKD and ESRD, rising demand for kidney transplants, and technological advancements in the field of kidney transplantation.

The key restraints of the market include shortage of donor kidneys and high cost of kidney transplants.

The key market trends include increasing use of living donors, growing demand for minimally invasive kidney transplant procedures, and development of new immunosuppressive drugs.

Key Market Players:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Immucor Inc.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Kidney Transplant Market Industry Research:

Transplant:

Deceased-Donor Kidney Transplant

Living-Donor Kidney Transplant Direct Donation Kidney Transplant Non-directed Donation Kidney Transplant Paired exchange Kidney Transplant



Age Group:

Adult

Pediatric

End User:

Transplant Centres

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

