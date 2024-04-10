Global Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Treatment Market to Reach US$ 4.74 Billion by 2033, Forecasts New Report

The global biliary tract cancers (BTCs) treatment market is poised for substantial growth is expected to garner a market value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2023 and with projections to reach a market size of US$ 4.74 billion by 2033, according to the latest report by FMI. The report anticipates a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2033, reflecting significant opportunities in the sector.

BTCs encompass a cluster of rare and aggressive cancers affecting the biliary system, including the bile ducts, gallbladder, and liver. Despite challenges posed by advanced-stage diagnosis, recent strides in diagnosis and treatment have led to improved patient survival rates.

Key findings from the report indicate a notable increase in BTCs cases, with an estimated 12,000 new cases reported in the United States in 2020 alone. Additionally, the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures is expected to drive market growth, offering patients less invasive treatment options.

However, the market faces hurdles such as high treatment costs and limited awareness among patients and healthcare providers. Overcoming these challenges will require concerted efforts, including government initiatives aimed at raising awareness and funding research and development in BTCs treatment.

“The projected growth of the global biliary tract cancers treatment market underscores the pressing need for continued innovation and awareness in the field,” commented FMI. “By investing in research and education, stakeholders can work towards improving outcomes for patients affected by BTCs.”

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market for treatments for biliary tract cancers (BTCs) expanded at a CAGR of 3% from 2018 to 2022.

Between 2023 and 2033, the market for biliary tract cancers (BTCs) treatment is anticipated to expand at a 4% CAGR.

The market for treating biliary tract cancers (BTCs) is anticipated to reach US$ 4.74 billion by 2033.

The injectable market share is the greatest, according to the Future Market Insights research.

In the market for biliary tract cancers (BTCs) treatments, North America is anticipated to hold a 40% market share.

The East & South Asia market is predicted to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, with a share of 20% during the forecast period.

Market Competition:

Key players in the market include companies such as Incyte Corporation, Loxo Oncology, Bayer, Roche, Genentech, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, Eisai, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Basilea Pharmaceutica, Zymeworks, and BeiGene, along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

In September 2022, Durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca UK Limited) was granted approval by the Food and Drug Administration on September 2, 2022 for treating adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin. In the TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) trial, which was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiregional study, the efficacy of the treatment was evaluated. The trial enrolled 685 patients who had histologically confirmed locally advanced unresectable or metastatic BTC and who had not previously undergone systemic therapy for advanced disease.

The demographics of the trial showed that 56% were Asian, 37% were White, 2% were Black, and 4% were of other races, while 7% were Hispanic or Latino. In terms of gender, 50% were male and 50% were female, with a median age of 64 years (ranging from 20-85). 47% of the participants were 65 years or older. In the trial, 56% of patients had intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, 25% had gallbladder cancer, and 19% had extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

More Insights Available:

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Treatment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type, Molecule Type, Route of Administration, Drug Class & Region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Treatment Industry Survey:

Drug Class:

Durvalumab

Zanidatamab

Ramucirumab

Route of Administration:

Inhalation

Intravenous

Intranasal

Subcutaneous

Oral

Parenteral

Molecule type:

Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell

Product Type:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

