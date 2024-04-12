Market Insights: Filtration Membrane Industry’s Promising Future

Filtration Membrane Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s filtration membrane sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the filtration membrane industry was estimated at approximately USD 20.84 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of filtration membranes distribution & supply, and application of filtration membranes.

Access the Global Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Rising awareness about the importance of clean water, coupled with environmental restrictions on untreated wastewater discharge, is expected to fuel the demand for filtration membrane globally. Moreover, the growing use of filtration membranes in the pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage processing industries for efficient separation is further expected to fuel market growth.

The market demand is driven by the presence of emerging and developed countries, including China, the U.S., India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil. These countries account for the majority of the market revenue of more than 45% in the global filtration membrane market in 2022. Rapid industrialization and a growing population are some of the factors that are expected to drive the demand for filtration membrane in these countries.

Spiral Membranes Market Report Highlights

Polyamide accounted for the largest market share of over 41% in 2019 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to easy availability and low cost of these polymers

Reverse osmosis was the largest technology segment in 2019 and accounted for more than 40% of the global market share. The segment is estimated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period as reverse osmosis technology exhibits a considerably higher recovery rate than the traditional thermal desalination processes

The water & wastewater treatment end-use segment is projected to account for the maximum revenue share by 2027

Growing focus on maximizing the recycling of municipal and industrial wastewater discharge is likely to benefit the segment growth

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rapid industrialization

China led the APAC regional market in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027 mainly due to the implementation of stringent regulations regarding environmental safety.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book – Spiral Membranes, Pleated Membranes and Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Report Highlights

By membrane material, the polyethersulfone (PES) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.7% in 2023 and is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

By process, the reusable hollow fiber membranes segment dominated the market with a share of 53.5% in 2023.

By technology, the microfiltration segment held the largest revenue share of 52.4% in 2023. Microfiltration is a low-pressure technique for separating high-molecular-weight compounds from dissolved solids.

By end-use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of 44.5% in 2023.

North America dominated the regional market with a revenue share of 39.4% in 2023. During the projected period, the region is expected to retain its leadership.

In the future, the expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow exponentially.

Go through the table of content of Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Company Profiles

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH (BMT)

ALFA LAVAL

DuPont

Pall Corporation

3M

Donaldson Company, Inc.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

SPXFLOW

Kovalus Separation Solutions

MMS Membrane Systems

MANN+HUMMEL

Arvind KaiGo

Competitive Insights

The global filtration membrane market is highly competitive, as it has a significant presence of local and international companies with prominent brand values. Some of the major players include DuPont; 3M; Donaldson Company, Inc.; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; and Pall Corporation. These companies are focusing on forward integration by offering products directly to end-users across different industry verticals.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter