Waste Heat to Power Market’s Growth Trajectory to USD 65.6 Billion by 2030 with 15.1% CAGR

The Waste Heat to Power Market, valued at USD 24.5 Billion, is projected to reach USD 65.6 Billion by 2030. This growth signifies a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period 2030.

The Waste Heat to Power Market is a pivotal player in the quest for sustainable energy solutions, leveraging waste heat from industrial processes to generate electricity and enhance overall energy efficiency. By capturing and converting unused heat into usable electricity, waste heat to power systems not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also provide cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy solutions for a wide range of industries. In this blog, we will explore the dynamics, trends, innovations, and environmental benefits shaping the Waste Heat to Power Market.

Major Vendors in the Global Waste Heat To Power Market:

ABB Group

Cain Industries

Calnetix Technologies LLC

Dürr Cyplan Ltd.

Echogen Power Systems

ElectraTherm Inc.

Exergyn

General Electric Company

Heliex Power Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Ormat Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermax Limited

Triogen BV

Turboden S.p.A.

Understanding Waste Heat to Power

Waste heat to power systems utilize heat recovery technology to capture waste heat generated during industrial processes and convert it into electricity through various thermodynamic processes such as organic Rankine cycles (ORC), steam turbines, and Kalina cycles. These systems typically consist of heat exchangers, power generation units, and control systems designed to efficiently capture and utilize waste heat streams from sources such as exhaust gases, flue gases, and industrial processes. By converting waste heat into electricity, waste heat to power systems help reduce energy consumption, lower operating costs, and mitigate environmental impact.

Market Dynamics

Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency: With increasing awareness of climate change and environmental sustainability, there is a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and resource conservation across industries. Waste heat to power systems offer a practical solution to enhance energy efficiency by recovering and utilizing otherwise wasted heat, thereby reducing reliance on conventional energy sources and lowering carbon emissions.

Stringent Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations and emissions standards are driving the adoption of waste heat to power systems as part of broader sustainability initiatives. Industries are under pressure to minimize their environmental footprint and comply with emissions regulations, making waste heat recovery an attractive option for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and demonstrating corporate responsibility.

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy: The global shift towards renewable energy sources is fueling demand for innovative technologies that can harness energy from non-traditional sources such as waste heat. Waste heat to power systems offer a renewable energy solution that complements intermittent renewables like solar and wind power, providing a reliable and consistent source of clean electricity while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Market Trends and Innovations

Advanced Heat Recovery Technologies: Advances in heat exchanger design, materials science, and thermal engineering are driving innovation in waste heat recovery technologies. High-efficiency heat exchangers with enhanced heat transfer surfaces and improved corrosion resistance are optimizing heat recovery from industrial processes, maximizing energy conversion efficiency, and reducing maintenance requirements.

Integration with Industrial Processes: Waste heat to power systems are increasingly integrated into industrial processes to improve overall energy efficiency and productivity. By coupling waste heat recovery with process heating, steam generation, and cogeneration systems, industries can achieve significant energy savings and cost reductions while enhancing operational flexibility and resilience.

Modular and Scalable Solutions: Modular and scalable waste heat to power solutions are gaining traction in the market, offering flexibility and adaptability to meet the varying needs of different industries and applications. These plug-and-play systems can be easily installed, expanded, or relocated to accommodate changes in production capacity, process conditions, or energy demands, providing a cost-effective and future-proof energy solution.

Environmental Benefits

Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions: By capturing and utilizing waste heat to generate electricity, waste heat to power systems help reduce the need for conventional fossil fuel-based power generation, thereby lowering greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change.

Resource Conservation: Waste heat to power systems promote resource conservation by maximizing the utilization of energy resources and minimizing waste. By converting otherwise wasted heat into useful electricity, these systems enhance overall energy efficiency and contribute to a more sustainable and circular economy.

Air Quality Improvement: By reducing reliance on fossil fuel combustion for electricity generation, waste heat to power systems help improve air quality by reducing emissions of pollutants such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, thereby protecting public health and environmental quality.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

By Technology Steam Rankine Cycle (SRC) Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Kalina Cycle

By Power Output ≤ 1 Mwe > 1 – 5 Mwe > 5 – 10 Mwe > 10 MWe

By End Use Petroleum Refining Cement Heavy Metal Chemical Paper Food & Beverage Glass Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In September 2022, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries proclaimed the development of a binary power generation system based on ORC technology. The system retrieves waste heat from the sulfur-free-fuel-burning engines and later converts it into usable technology

In February 2023, A lead-free material called Cadmium (Cd) doped Silver Antimony Telluride (AgSbTe2) that can efficiently recover electricity from waste heat has been discovered by researchers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. This discovery marks a paradigm shift in the thermoelectric puzzle.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Waste Heat to Power Market plays a crucial role in advancing energy efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and promoting sustainable development across industries. With growing awareness of the environmental and economic benefits of waste heat recovery, industries are increasingly adopting waste heat to power systems as part of their energy management strategies. As technology continues to evolve and regulatory pressures intensify, the waste heat to power market is poised for continued growth, offering a clean, reliable, and cost-effective solution to meet the world’s energy needs while protecting the planet for future generations.

