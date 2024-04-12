Global Compression Garments and Stockings Industry is predicted to grow at a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2029 | FMI

Future Market Insights forecasts a steady rise in the Global Compression Garments and Stockings Industry, reaching US$3.9 billion by 2029. This represents a CAGR of 4.9% from US$2.8 billion in 2022. The market’s growth is attributed to factors like rising awareness of their benefits and increasing demand for athletic performance enhancement and post-surgical recovery support.

The increasing frequency of new product launches, which are centered around improved safety and comfort for patients, would continue to propel the number of products sold annually. Chiropractors and physiotherapists, prescribing compression garments and stockings for degenerative disorders are fueling the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report Now

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3644

Key Takeaways – Global Compression Garments and Stockings Industry Study

The growing adoption of compression garments for orthopedic post-surgical pain management has contributed to the significant market share of the segment by product type.

Hospitals remain as prominent distribution channels for compression garments and stockings for patients suffering from muscle pain, swelling, and bone-related injuries.

Online sales of compression garments and stockings are gathering momentum owing to favorable discounts and free shipping offered by various platforms.

Growing preference for compression garments and stockings among the geriatric population in Western Europe contributed to the significant dominance of the region in the compression garments and stockings industry.

An increasing number of sports injuries and wounds are expected to drive the compression garments and stockings market growth. Strict norms for the use of compression garments and stockings among armed forces personnel and athletes are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Rising Awareness Holds Key to Unlock New Markets

The key manufacturers in the global compression garments and stockings industry are keen to spread awareness about the benefits offered by compression garments and stockings. In May 2017, BSN Medical hosted panel discussions on chronic venous diseases and wound infection management at EWMA 2017. Medi GmbH & Co. KG spreads awareness through its alliance with the German Society for Arthroscopy and Joint Surgery, Eurocom, the German Association for Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, the German Knee Society, and other associations.

Ask the Expert

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3644

More About Global Compression Garments and Stockings Industry Study

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2015 to 2029. The global compression garments and stockings industry is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the compression garments and stockings industry based on product type (compression garments, compression stockings), application (varicose vein, wound care, burns, oncology, other indications), and distribution channel (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, online sales, other healthcare facilities) across seven major regions.

Global Compression Garments and Stockings Industry by Category

By Product :

Compression Garments Upper Compression Garments Lower Compression Garments

Compression Stockings Anti-Embolism Compression Stockings Gradient Compression Stockings



By Application :

Varicose Veins

Wound Care

Burns

Oncology

Others

Access Exclusive Market Insights – Purchase Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3644

By Distribution Channel :

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Online Sales

Other Healthcare Facilities

By Region :

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEX

Japan

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube