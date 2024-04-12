Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry Projected to Reach US$20.87 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4% | FMI Report

The Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.4%. This translates to a surge from a valuation of US$10.91 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$20.87 billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to factors like rising demand for drug discovery and personalized medicine, along with advancements in automation technologies.

This remarkable expansion is underlined by the increasing demand for advanced technologies in cell culture, driven by the burgeoning fields of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. The Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry is at the forefront of innovation, with cutting-edge solutions transforming research and production processes.

Researchers in the US and Germany have come up with a protocol to grow 3D cultures of generally used cancer cells to facilitate drug screenings. These factors will continue to put North America and Europe at the top pedestal in the Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry.

Further, the requirement of cell lines for devising vaccines against COVID-19 infection will augur well for the automated cell culture market despite the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

Key Takeaways from the Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry

Consumables are expected to reach US$ 11 Bn by 2030

by 2030 Academic institutes are expected to take greater interest in research related to cell culture over the forecast period due to increased government funding in developed countries

North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 60% of market share in 2019

of market share in 2019 Infinite cell line cultures held close to 75% of market share in 2019

New Product Launches to Remain Key Strategic Focus of Market Players

Players in the Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry are focusing on new product launches to expand their global footprint and strengthen their product portfolio.

For instance –

In Jun 2020, faCellitate announced the launch of “BIOFLOAT”, its very first product to improve 3D cell culture.

In Mar 2020, BioProcess International started implementing single-use miniature bioreactors for supporting intensified cell culture by using functional performance indicators for assessing small-scale model

Corning Incorporated, in Oct 2019, came up with Corning Elplasia Plates and Matrigel for organoid culture. It was an addition to its 3D cell culture portfolio

Ori Biotech has started developing an automated way of manufacturing cell and gene therapies

In May 2020, Sartorius announced the launch of the Incucyte SX5® for live-cell analysis, for live-cell analysis experiments

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry: Competitive Insights

The Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry is set to expand its scope in the forecast period, stimulated by increasing drug discovery research and diverse applications of cell lines for research purposes. Furthermore, automated cell culture systems are used for experiments in drug discovery research and in the cell banking process. In addition, cost-effectiveness and the rise in alternative methods for traditional cell culture production are augmenting the adoption of automated cell culture systems.

Key market players covered in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Lonza, Sartorius AG, Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Medical AG., Biospherix, and Promocell GmbH. Key players integrate their positions through acquisitions, mergers, and new product launches.

Key Segments of Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry Survey

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry by Product:

Automated Cell Culture Storage Equipment

Automated Cell Culture Vessels

Bioreactors

Consumables

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry by Cell Culture:

Finite Cell Line Cultures

Infinite Cell Line Cultures

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry by Application:

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Industry by End User:

Biotech Companies

Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

