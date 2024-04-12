Cohesive Packaging Solutions Market Poised for Robust Growth, Fueled by E-commerce Expansion and Brand Image Focus

The future outlook for the Cohesive Packaging Market appears promising, with a projected valuation of US$2.8 billion by 2032, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2022 and 2032. Paper cohesive packaging emerges as the frontrunner, expected to dominate with a substantial market share of nearly 58.6% in 2032, reflecting a preference for eco-friendly and versatile packaging solutions.

The paper and paperboard segment witnessed a commendable 4.7% year-over-year revenue growth in 2021, while plastic cohesive packaging demand increased by 3.1% from 2020 to 2021, as reported by Future Market Insights (FMI). The U.S. cohesive packaging market demonstrated a robust year-on-year growth of 3.6% in 2021, reaching total sales of US$322 million. With diverse materials like kraft papers, bleached papers, heavy-duty linerboards, and laminated poly-paper gaining prominence, the market is poised to address varied packaging needs, including abrasion resistance, surface protection, and secure e-commerce deliveries.

FMI’s analysis highlights paper cohesive packaging as the leading choice among materials, with an estimated market share of nearly 58.6% by 2032. In the paper & paperboard segment of the cohesive packaging market, revenues experienced robust growth at 4.7% year-over-year in 2021. Plastic cohesive packaging also saw demand rise, with a 3.1% increase in sales between 2020 and 2021.

In the United States, the cohesive packaging market performed well in 2021, registering a year-on-year growth of 3.6% and achieving total sales of US$ 322 million, further underscoring the market’s significance and potential for expansion.

Business Growth Opportunities:

E-commerce Integration: Leveraging the growing trend of online shopping by integrating seamless and efficient packaging solutions for e-commerce businesses. Sustainability Focus: Capitalizing on the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options to align with consumer preferences and corporate responsibility. Customization and Personalization: Offering tailored packaging solutions to meet the needs of diverse industries and enhance customer experience through unique and personalized packaging options. Global Expansion: Exploring opportunities in emerging markets and expanding geographical reach to tap into new customer bases and diverse business environments. Technology Adoption: Embracing advanced technologies such as smart packaging, RFID tracking, and automation to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Trends in Cohesive Packaging Industry:

Eco-friendly Materials: Increasing adoption of sustainable and biodegradable materials in cohesive packaging to address environmental concerns and meet stringent regulations. E-commerce Packaging Solutions: Growing demand for packaging solutions tailored for e-commerce, including easy-open features, tamper-evident designs, and space-efficient packaging for shipping. Smart Packaging: Integration of technology, such as QR codes and RFID, to enable better tracking, authentication, and communication throughout the supply chain, enhancing overall efficiency. Flexible Packaging Dominance: Shift towards flexible packaging formats, such as pouches and bags, due to their lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and ability to extend shelf life. Anti-Counterfeit Measures: Implementation of advanced anti-counterfeit features in cohesive packaging to protect products from imitation, ensuring consumer safety and maintaining brand integrity.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Competitive Landscape

Due to the existence of various companies in the industry operating in both local and international markets, the cohesive packaging is extremely competitive. As per FMI, key manufacturers are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances to expand their product range.

For instance,

Nov 2020 – Pregis LLC, acquired a privately owned company, Technical Machinery Solutions (TMS), Illinois which deals in remanufacturing of used machinery and has successfully created a solution for the production of single-stream mailer used in cohesive packaging from.

Jun 2020 – American Packaging Corporation has introduced an all-PE, high-barrier, revolutionary cold seal flow wrap package that is ideal for front-of-store recycling.

May 2019 – Automated Packaging Syatems, Inc (APS), a renowned manufacturer of highly-reliable, automated bagging systems, has been acquired by Sealed Air Corporation (SEE). The acquisition of APS is in line with SEE’s ambition of tripling its rate of innovation over the next five years.

Global Cohesive Packaging Market by Category

By Material Type:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Foam

By Packaging Format:

Envelopes

Mailing Bags

Wraps

Others

By End Use:

Institutional/Commercial

Household

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

