Corrugated Box Machines Market Forecasted to Expand at 5.0% CAGR through 2032 | FMI

The global corrugated box machines market is set to witness robust growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032. The market value is expected to surge from US$ 992 million in 2022 to US$ 1,624 million by 2032.

Advent of Smart Packaging Driving Demand for Corrugated Box-Making Machines

With a focus on enhancing product safety and extending shelf life, industries reliant on corrugated boxes are transitioning towards smart packaging solutions. Leading e-commerce entities and renowned food brands are incorporating smart packaging features to meet evolving market demands. This trend is poised to propel the demand for corrugated box making machines.

The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) reports significant demand for packaging machinery in the food sector across Mexico, with the U.S. emerging as a major supplier. This underscores the growing need for all types of packaging machinery, including corrugated box making machines, to meet escalating market demands.

Adoption of Energy-efficient Solutions Driving Corrugated Box Machines Demand

Key industries such as e-commerce and food & beverage are witnessing a surge in market players, necessitating efficient machinery solutions for production. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for corrugated box making machines with low energy consumption and optimal production speeds to meet industry demands.

In alignment with sustainability goals, manufacturers are emphasizing eco-friendly solutions, leading to increased adoption of energy-efficient box making machines. Corrugated box machines with reduced maintenance costs and lower energy consumption are enhancing profitability and productivity simultaneously, driving market traction.

Demand Outlook for the U.S. Corrugated Box Machines Market:

The U.S. is poised to dominate the corrugated box machines market, accounting for a substantial share of approximately 78.2% in 2022.

The country’s robust consumption of packaging solutions by manufacturers is a key factor driving market growth.

The highly integrated supply chain network in the U.S., linking producers and consumers through various transportation modes, further supports market expansion.

According to the International Trade Administration and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, the U.S. boasts a formidable logistics network, reinforcing its position as a key player in the corrugated box machines market.

Business Growth Opportunities:

Automation Integration: Embrace advanced automation technologies to enhance production efficiency and reduce labor costs. Integrating robotics and smart technologies in corrugated box manufacturing processes can lead to significant productivity gains. Customization Capabilities: Offer customizable solutions to meet diverse packaging needs of clients. Providing options for personalized designs, sizes, and printing on corrugated boxes can attract a broader customer base. Sustainable Practices: Respond to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions by adopting sustainable practices. Invest in environmentally friendly materials and processes, aligning with the growing preference for sustainable packaging in various industries. Global Expansion: Explore opportunities for expanding market presence internationally. Identify emerging markets and establish strategic partnerships or collaborations to tap into new customer bases and geographical regions. E-commerce Packaging Solutions: With the rise of e-commerce, focus on developing packaging solutions tailored for online retail. Design corrugated boxes that are not only durable but also optimized for efficient shipping, providing a competitive edge in the booming e-commerce sector.

Industry Trends:

Digital Printing Technology: Embrace digital printing in corrugated box manufacturing for more flexible and cost-effective customization. This trend allows for shorter print runs, faster turnaround times, and the ability to cater to small and medium-sized businesses. Lightweight Packaging: Respond to the industry trend towards lightweight packaging. Develop corrugated boxes that maintain structural integrity while using fewer materials, aligning with sustainability goals and reducing transportation costs. Smart Packaging Solutions: Integrate smart technologies into corrugated boxes, enabling features such as RFID tracking, temperature monitoring, or interactive packaging. This trend addresses the increasing demand for traceability, quality control, and enhanced customer engagement. Circular Economy Initiatives: Participate in circular economy initiatives by promoting recyclability and implementing closed-loop recycling systems. Sustainable practices in corrugated box production, from sourcing materials to end-of-life considerations, are becoming essential for meeting market expectations. E-commerce Packaging Innovations: Innovate in response to the evolving needs of the e-commerce sector. Develop packaging solutions that address challenges such as reducing packaging waste, enhancing product protection during shipping, and optimizing space utilization in fulfillment centers.

Corrugated Box Machines Market Landscape

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., EMBA MACHINERY AB, BW Papersystems, Packsize International, Inc, SERPA PACKAGING SOLUTIONS, Latitude Machinery Corp., T-ROC EQUIPMENT, Fosber S.p.A., KOLBUS AMERICA INC., Zemat Technology Group, Ltd, Guangzhou Gaint Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd, Miller Weldmaster

Corrugated Box Machines Market by Category

By Technology:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Operating Speed:

Upto 200 BPH

201 to 400 BPH

Above 400 BPH

By Machine Type:

Stand Alone

Integrated

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Chemicals

Electrical & Electronics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania

