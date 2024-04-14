Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aircraft Jack Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft jack market looks promising with opportunities in the civil aviation and military markets. The global aircraft jack market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of aircraft globally and growing attention to aircraft maintenance.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aircraft jack market to 2030 by type (hydraulic and pneumatic), application (civil aviation, military, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hydraulic and pneumatic are the major segments of aircraft jack market by type. Lucintel forecasts that penumatic is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, military is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Chiarlone Officine, Malabar International, Semmco, Stertil-Koni, HYDRO SYSTEMS, SOLAIR GROUP, Langa Industrial, Makro Aero, ColumbusJACK/Regent, and Dedienne Aerospace are the major suppliers in the aircraft jack market.

