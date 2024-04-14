Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aircraft Electrification Market to Reach $18.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft electrification market looks promising with opportunities in the power generation, power distribution, power conversion, and energy storage applications. The global aircraft electrification market is expected to reach an estimated $18.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for environmentally friendly and less noisy airplanes, escalating request for electrical components in aviation, and continuous progress in the development of electric propulsion systems for aircraft.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aircraft electrification market to 2030 by component (batteries, fuel cells, electric actuators, generators, motors, power electronics, distribution devices, and others), technology (more electric, hybrid electric, and fully electric), application (power generation, power distribution, power conversion, energy storage, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, battery, fuel cell, electric actuator, generator, motor, power electronic, and distribution device are the major segments of aircraft electrification market by component. Lucintel forecasts that battery will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its various advancement, such as high-energy-density batteries, and electric aircraft that can carry more people and goods over greater distances.

Within this market, power distribution will remain the largest segment due to the increasing adoption of electric systems to enhance efficiency, reduce weight, and improve overall aircraft performance.

Download sample by clicking on aircraft electrification market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to substantial demand for new aircraft and emergence of multiple aircraft startups in the region.

BAE Systems, Astronics, Honeywell International, Thales, Rolls-Royce, Meggitt, Ametek, Safran, Collins Aerospace, and MagniX are the major suppliers in the aircraft electrification market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Respiratory Virus Vaccine Market in Canada

Typhoid Fever Vaccine Market in Canada

Acoustic Camera Market in Canada

Hybrid Device Market in Canada

LED Display Modular Market in Canada

Patch Cable Market in Canada