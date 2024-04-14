Lucintel Forecasts the Global Orbital Spaceflight Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global orbital spaceflight market looks promising with opportunities in the low earth orbit, medium earth orbit, and geostationary orbit markets. The global orbital spaceflight market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for the deployment of small satellites and increase in projects for commercial space exploration.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in orbital spaceflight market to 2030 by spacecraft type (orbital, rover, and lander), range (low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), and geostationary orbit (GEO)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, orbital, rover, and lander are the major segments of orbital spaceflight market by spacecraft type. Lucintel forecasts that orbital is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, low earth orbit is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on orbital spaceflight market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Copenhagen Suborbitals, Boeing, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, SpaceX, PD Aerospace, Scaled Composites, ARCA Space, The Spaceship, Sierra Nevada, and Blue Origin are the major suppliers in the orbital spaceflight market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Dynamic Flat Panel Detector Market in Canada

Fast Recovery Rectifier Diode Market in Canada

Static Flat Panel Detector Market in Canada

Storage Controller Market in Canada

Mica tape for insulation Market in Canada

Microcellular Polyurethane Foam Market in Canada