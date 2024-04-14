Lucintel Forecasts the Global Naval Communication Market to Reach $4.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global naval communication market looks promising with opportunities in the command and control, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and routine operation markets. The global naval communication market is expected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising need for cyber protection and rising use of advanced communication systems in naval operations.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in naval communication market to 2030 by platform (ship, submarine, and unmanned system), system technology (naval satcom system, naval radio system, naval security system, and communication management system), application (command and control, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), routine operation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ship, submarine, and unmanned system are the major segments of naval communication market by platform. Lucintel forecasts that ship is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, command and control is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Honeywell International, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman, SAAB, and Thales are the major suppliers in the naval communication market.

