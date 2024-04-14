Lucintel Forecasts the Global Micro Very Small Aperture Terminal Market to Reach 0 by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global micro very small aperture terminal market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation, energy & power, military & defense, maritime, oil & gas, construction & infrastructure, media & entertainment, mining, and government markets. The global micro very small aperture terminal market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for VSAT systems to facilitate telemedicine in isolated areas, growing demand for broadband data connections from business and government sectors, and rising need for reliable communication in defense and emergency response scenarios.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in micro very small aperture terminal market to 2030 by frequency (ku-band, ka-band, x-band, and others), application (airborne, maritime, and land), end use (aviation, energy & power, military & defense, maritime, oil & gas, construction & infrastructure, media & entertainment, mining, government, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, airborne, maritime, and land are the major segments of micro very small aperture terminal market by application. Lucintel forecasts that land is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding use of VSAT systems for efficient connectivity on land-based platforms.

Within this market, military & defense is expected to witness the highest growth due to substantial use of micro VSAT in this sector to enable critical communication needs, remote deployments, and secure data transfer requirements.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing use of wireless communication and maritime communication in the region.

Ultra, THALES, ThinKom, Ovzo, L3Harris Technologies, Paradigm, Intellian Technologies, China Starwin Science&Technology, Jonsa Technologies, and Cobham Satcom are the major suppliers in the micro very small aperture terminal market.

